Sheaff Brock Renews its Sponsorship of Model T Ford Club of America

INDIANAPOLIS, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC, announced it has renewed its sponsorship of the Model T Ford Club of America.

Located in Richmond, Indiana, the Model T Ford Club of America serves 130 chapters in 43 states and 15 chapters in nine additional countries, from Argentina to Great Britain and around the world to Australia and New Zealand. Organized in late 1965, the Club brings together Model T Ford enthusiasts to share information about its history, evolution, and place in the growth of the United States. Club members include avid collectors and historians, many of whom are considered experts in the Model T's various eras, while others focus on restoring specific models or have invented replacement parts.

Labeled "the car that put the world on wheels," the Ford Model T is credited with realizing Henry Ford's vision of building a car the average American worker could afford. In the process, Ford revolutionized the U.S. by transforming the automobile from a toy for the rich to a mainstay of American society. He also perfected the concept of the assembly line, introducing this process to automobile manufacturing, thus increasing the efficiency and speed of building cars while decreasing cost.

Ron Brock, Managing Director for Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, explained Sheaff Brock's sponsorship of the Model T Ford Club, "These individuals are passionate about their Model Ts and their uniqueness. But we see their appreciation for a visionary mindset and progressive thinking, which is what Sheaff Brock strives to achieve through our innovative portfolios for intelligent investors."

About Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm focusing on innovative investment strategies that strive to enhance the portfolios of both growth- and income-oriented investors. The firm manages $845.2 million in assets nationwide as of 12/31/2018. Sheaff Brock principal David Gilreath is a contributor of investment news to ABCNews.com, CNBC.com, and Investopedia.com. Please visit sheaffbrock.com for more information.

About Model T Ford Club of America:

The Model T Ford Club of America is the largest Model T Club in the world, established in 1965 and located in Richmond, Indiana, and bringing together Model T owners and individuals who enjoy the Model T hobby worldwide.

SOURCE Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sheaffbrock.com

