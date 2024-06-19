Sheaff Brock Team Gains Two Experienced Portfolio Consultants

Indianapolis Registered Investment Advisory Firm

INDIANAPOLIS, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock recently added two new portfolio consultants to its client solutions team: Emily Begeman, who brings a decade of financial industry experience, and Matthew Potter, who brings close to a decade. As portfolio consultants, both Emily and Matthew will help Sheaff Brock clients achieve their financial goals through building long-term relationships and educating them on portfolio performance. Both strive to work collaboratively with clients to understand their unique aspirations, taking that knowledge to develop tailored investment strategies and reallocate portfolios to align with clients' goals and objectives.

Emily Begeman and Matthew Potter, Sheaff Brock's newest portfolio consultants

Prior to joining Sheaff Brock, Emily worked at Schwab, having transitioned from Derivatives Trading Specialist to her role as a Private Client Advisor. While there, Emily worked directly with clients, providing strategic financial planning to maintain portfolios that matched their unique investment goals. Continually gauging the impact of life events on her clients' investment needs, she helped new investors ease into investing, assisted clients in preparing for and transitioning into retirement, and helped high net worth clients meet their complex investing needs. She also oversaw the ongoing maintenance of her clients' portfolios and performed market analysis to look for any additional investment opportunities.

Matthew began his career journey as a high school math teacher, where he developed the skill to break down complex topics into an easily understandable format for students, a skill he put to use in his next role as Derivatives Trading Manager at Charles Schwab & Co. While in this role for close to a decade, Matthew developed an in-depth understanding of derivatives trades, executing options and future trades for clients and educating them on the intricacies of derivatives strategies. Matthew then transitioned to Schwab Wealth Advisory, where he worked as an Associate Wealth Advisor, helping create financial plans and make portfolio recommendations to clients.

"Both Emily and Matthew have a wealth of experience in helping clients throughout their financial journeys plus an extensive knowledge of derivatives. So, we're looking forward to offering their wisdom to our clients who are currently using our option overlay strategy to seek additional income," says Dave Gilreath, Sheaff Brock Managing Director and Chief Information Officer. "We're very excited for them to be on board."

About Sheaff Brock:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm striving to enhance portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors, managing $1.5 billion in assets nationwide as of 03/31/2024. Managing Director David Gilreath contributes investment commentary to CNBC.com, ThinkAdvisor, Medical Economics, and Financial Advisor magazine.

For more information please visit sheaffbrock.com. Please read our SEC regulatory disclosure here.

