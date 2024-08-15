Sheaff Brock's Tom Kaiser Named President of the CFA Society of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Kaiser, CFA, CPA, Research Analyst & Portfolio Manager at Sheaff Brock, was elected as the President of the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Society of Indianapolis to a 2-year term which began in July 2024. Tom was previously the Treasurer of the organization.

"During the past few years, the CFA Society of Indianapolis has been transformed and we have taken our engagement in the investment community to a whole new level. I encourage all investment professionals to take a look at the Society and our compelling events," said Kaiser. "We have exciting plans that build on the energetic leadership of outgoing President Jared Luegers. I am honored to serve in this new role and help continue the progress we are making together."

CFA Society of Indianapolis is an association of local investment professionals and one of the 138 CFA Institute member societies. The society has three main goals: "to promote ethical and professional standards within the investment industry, encourage professional development through the CFA Program, and facilitate the open exchange of information and opinions." The CFA Program, which is administered by CFA Institute, is a specialized curriculum and ensuing exam for investment specialists that sets the global standard for investment knowledge, standards, and ethics. Upon successful completion of the curriculum and exam, an individual receives the CFA designation, marking them as an expert across a broad range of investment topics who is committed to the highest ethical standards in the industry.

"We are ecstatic for Tom on his incredible accomplishment," said Dave Gilreath, Managing Director of Sheaff Brock. "We know he will be a great and diligent President of the CFA Society of Indianapolis."

About Sheaff Brock:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm striving to enhance portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors, managing $1.3 billion in assets nationwide as of 06/30/2024. Managing Director David Gilreath contributes investment commentary to CNBC.com, ThinkAdvisor, Medical Economics, and Financial Advisor magazine.

For more information, please visit sheaffbrock.com. Please read our SEC regulatory disclosure here.

About CFA Society Indianapolis:

CFA Society Indianapolis was organized in May of 1971 as an association of local investment professionals committed to advancing professional excellence and ethics through education, collaboration, and awareness for the benefit of the regional investment community and the public. For more information, visit cfasocietyindy.com.

