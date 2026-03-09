SHEAMOISTURE AND KING OF THE SILK PRESS LAW ROACH CALL A PRESS CONFERENCE TO UNVEIL SILK PRESS IN A BOTTLE PREP CREAM

Enter The Silk Press Conference, a social edutainment mock press conference starring influential beauty icons, culture movers, and one particularly skeptical investigator: Law Roach, the undisputed King of the Silk Press. Today, the brand drops the campaign alongside the launch of Silk Press in a Bottle Prep Cream, the newest innovation to join the brand's award-winning Bond Repair Collection.

Because when your silk press is looking suspiciously perfect… someone's going to ask questions.

LAW ROACH: THE SILK INQUIRER TAKES THE FLOOR

To get to the root of the matter, SheaMoisture taps the man known for his discerning eye and style authority – someone who knows a bone straight moment when he sees it. As the Silk Inquirer, Law Roach steps into the spotlight convinced results this sleek can't be happening outside a salon. What follows is a playful sparring match between Roach and a reporter, a full-on pressing interrogation, until the truth breaks:

The hair is giving silk press energy thanks to SheaMoisture Silk Press in a Bottle.

"I loved stepping into the role of the Silk Inquirer because … have you seen my hair?" says Image Architect Law Roach. "When I see hair that sleek, that precise, I know it's intentional and I had to investigate. I know from my own social media that the girls want answers and I'm here to get them."

THE VERDICT? INNOVATION.

Silk Press in a Bottle Prep Cream is a lightweight styling prep cream designed to help achieve smooth, long-lasting silk press styles, while protecting hair health and curl integrity. Powered by plant-derived straightening actives and infused with Amla Oil and Hydroplex™ Technology, the formula helps transform weak, dull strands into stronger bonds and sleek styles — without permanently altering your natural curl pattern. Curls remain fully defined. Fully healthy-looking. Fully ready to bounce back.

Delivering heat protection up to 410°F, the prep cream shields hair from damage with every pass, fights humidity and frizz, and supports moisture retention for long-lasting, glossy results. Whether styling at home or preparing hair for professional heat styling, Silk Press in a Bottle allows consumers to straighten with confidence — no compromise required.

Silk Press in a Bottle is about more than achieving a sleek style — it's about celebrating the limitless versatility that defines textured hair," said Reema Amin, Head of Demand Creation at SheaMoisture. "With the Silk Press Conference, we wanted to have a little fun while making a powerful point: you don't have to compromise your curls to enjoy a flawless silk press. This innovation gives our community the freedom to switch it up confidently, knowing their hair health and pattern stay protected."

NEEDS BASED FORWARD CAST: FOUR WOMEN, FOUR LIFESTYLES, ONE UNIVERSAL TRUTH

To bring the concept to life, SheaMoisture brought together four influential beauty voices and culture movers – including the return of brand ambassador Serena Page as a continuation of the "Yes, And" brand campaign – whose different lifestyles put silk presses to the test – reflecting the many ways Black women move through the world:

Clarke Peoples – The Jet Set Presser (humidity, long-haul travel, global glam)

(humidity, long-haul travel, global glam) Masai Russell – The Sweatset Hottie (high heat, high performance, zero-frizz tolerance)

(high heat, high performance, zero-frizz tolerance) Serena Page – The Big Day Baddie (milestone moments, camera flashes, no sweat under pressure)

(milestone moments, camera flashes, no sweat under pressure) Kirah Ominique – The Silk Scholar (everyday excellence, style longevity, real-life wear)

Whether catching flights, slaying workouts, preparing for a major milestone, or commanding everyday spaces, each woman proves how the press stays pressing while their hair stays protected. With SheaMoisture, versatility isn't a trend, it's a standard.

AVAILABILITY

Silk Press in a Bottle Prep Cream is available now at major retailers nationwide including Walmart, Amazon, Target, Ulta Beauty and CVS. For more information on the product and the Silk Press Conference campaign, you can visit sheamoisture.com or check out the brand on Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT SHEAMOISTURE:

We exist to champion Black beauty in all its forms—without compromise. Beauty is a living, breathing expression that evolves with her, and our purpose shows up through the products we craft, the communities we serve, and the stories we elevate. Every formula we craft is designed with intention: high performing, culturally grounded, and created specifically for textured hair and melanin-rich skin. Our portfolio spans hair, bath, body, skin care, baby, and men's categories—offering versatile solutions that support every texture, every style, every ritual, and every moment of self-expression. Our ingredients reflect our values. Many of our products are infused with shea butter, responsibly sourced from women-led cooperatives in West Africa. These longstanding partnerships help sustain handcrafted ingredient production while contributing to fair wages, growth, and new opportunities. From shampoos and conditioners to gels, curl creams, mousses, oils, and treatments, each SheaMoisture product is infused with natural shea butter with science backed innovation—providing the moisture, strength, and nourishment needed for healthy-looking hair and skin. Because for us, purpose isn't separate from what we make—it is what we make. SheaMoisture is a subsidiary of Unilever. Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

ABOUT BOND REPAIR COLLECTION:

Silk Press in a Bottle expands the SheaMoisture Bond Repair Collection, which includes Bond Repair Shampoo, Conditioner, Leave-In Conditioner, Masque, and Bonding Oil — offering a complete system designed to strengthen hair bonds while supporting versatile styling.

The Collection is uniquely designed to address frustrations from hair fall due to breakage experienced by those with Type 3 and 4 textured hair. Powered by a new formulation as well as proprietary HydroPlex and Amino Blend Technologies, this system* will transform dry, damaged hair into strengthened strands from root to tip, all without compromising your hair pattern.

