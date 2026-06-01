Shear Media Studios Expands 11,000 Sq. Ft. Tampa Bay Production Facility for Studio Rentals, Podcasts, Commercials, Film, and Broadcasts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shear Media Studios is expanding its 11,000 sq. ft. Tampa Bay production facility to meet growing demand for studio rentals, podcast suites, commercial production, film shoots, TikTok Shop content, livestreaming, large corporate broadcasts, branded content, and flexible production space built for how modern media is actually made.

The facility operates as a working production ecosystem, combining studio rentals, podcast suites, livestream production, commercial video production, film support, green screen capabilities, event production, and broadcast-style control room infrastructure under one roof.

Shear Media Studios includes Studio A, a nearly 3,000 sq. ft. production space with standing sets, cyclorama access, lighting, and flexible configurations for commercials, interviews, podcasts, green screen work, branded shoots, film work, and corporate content.

It also includes Studio G, a 5,600 sq. ft. open studio built for custom scenic builds, large-scale content days, workshops, events, commercial shoots, production vehicles, and bigger ideas that need room to breathe.

Around those stages are podcast suites, creator bays, livestream-ready rooms, voice over workflows, lighting grids, lighting boards, video routing, audio infrastructure, and a control room built for real broadcast-style production.

"We didn't build a studio just to have a studio," said Pete Guzzo, Shear Enterprises LLC. "We built a system. One room might be a podcast in the morning, a commercial in the afternoon, and a large corporate broadcast that night. That's how production works now. The space has to keep up."

The story of Shear Media Studios also ties directly to Rhonda Shear, whose career spans entertainment, entrepreneurship, live shopping, and media. Known for her iconic 1990s show Up All Night and later as founder of Rhonda Shear Intimates, Shear built a brand around personality, performance, live selling, and direct connection with an audience.

From shopping channels to Amazon Live, TikTok-style selling, livestreams, podcasts, and now Up All Night 2.0, Shear Media Studios grew from a real need: create more content, faster, better, and in one connected facility.

"Everything I've done — from Up All Night to live shopping — has always been about connection," said Rhonda Shear. "Shear Media Studios is the next evolution of that: a place where ideas can become shows, streams, podcasts, and events under one roof."

Today, the facility supports monthly recurring podcast clients, VFX shoots for major pharmaceutical commercials, a new National Lampoon film, live shopping content, podcast productions including Dan Harris of ABC News, photoshoots, large-scale events, multi-day corporate broadcasts for companies such as Quest Diagnostics, full-facility interactive A/V and EDM events, Film Florida workshops, and community film nights.

"Everything here feeds into everything else," Guzzo added. "The live shopping fed the studio. The studio fed the podcasts. The podcasts fed the events. The events fed the next idea. That's how this place works."

For studio rental, podcast suite rental, livestream production, commercial shoots, film support, or event production in Tampa Bay, visit:

https://www.shearmediastudios.com

Media Contact:

Shear Media Studios

Pete Guzzo

[email protected]

SOURCE Shear Enterprises LLC