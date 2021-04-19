Shearer's Foods LLC Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Milk In Raley's Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips

The product comes in a 9.5 oz. bag. Only two lots of the product are affected. The recalled packages bear the following UPC and Sell By"/lot code information:

UPC 10046567025466





Sell By Sell By 08 2 21 05 17 21 06109805 06102005

There have been no reports of illness.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased 9.5 ounce packaged of Raley's Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips with the "Sell By" dates at issue are urged not to eat the product and to return it to the store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact a Shearer's representative Monday through Friday from 8:30am – 4:30pm EST at 1-800-428-6843.

SOURCE Shearer's Foods LLC