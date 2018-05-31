MASSILLON, Ohio, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shearer's Foods, LLC of Massillon, OH is recalling Meijer brand 9.5 ounce packages of Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk. People who are allergic to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips were distributed to Meijer stores in OH, MI, IN, IL, KY, and WI from April 20, 2018 until May 29, 2018.

Shearer’s Foods, LLC Issues An Allergy Alert For Undeclared Milk In Meijer Brand Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips

The product comes in a 9.5 ounce bag marked with the UPC # 719283594365 and with sell by dates on the package between 07/16/18 and 08/13/18. A total of 2,450 cases were affected. All but 177 cases of the recalled Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips were shipped to Meijer distribution centers. The remaining cases were caught prior to shipment and are in the process of being destroyed.

The issue was discovered when the family of a consumer who suffered an allergic reaction reported the incident to Meijer. Shearer's Foods, LLC conducted an investigation which indicated that due to human error, a product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk.

Customers who purchased the recalled product from Meijer may dispose of it or return the product to its place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Shearer's Consumer Affairs Department toll free at 1-800-428-6843 Monday through Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shearers-foods-llc-issues-an-allergy-alert-for-undeclared-milk-in-meijer-brand-dill-pickle-flavored-potato-chips-300657732.html

