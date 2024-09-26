Shearwater Health Partners with Laguna Health, Leveraging Cutting-Edge AI Solutions

The partnership enables Shearwater to integrate advanced conversational AI and real-time insights into its Clinical Process Outsourcing operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shearwater Health, specializing in clinician-led, clinical solutions for healthcare partners, has partnered with Laguna Health, a conversational intelligence company building AI products for care management. This collaboration will allow Shearwater to enhance its operational efficiency and deliver innovative solutions to both current and prospective clients. As Shearwater expands its care management portfolio, this partnership comes at an ideal moment, positioning the company for continued growth and success.

Laguna Health

"Laguna's AI products provide scalable, future-ready solutions that deliver significant value to our current and prospective clients, ensuring long-term operational success," said Todd Silmon, President of Operations at Shearwater Health. "By integrating Laguna's technology, we can harness the power of conversational AI to enhance member interactions, streamline operations, and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our care managers."

Laguna's product tackles a significant challenge faced by care managers, who frequently struggle to balance large caseloads with the need for personalized care. Inefficient systems often result in care plans that do not adequately address Individual Determinants of Health (IDOH), contributing to a staggering 75% failure rate in care outcomes.

By providing care managers with real-time care insights powered by conversational AI, Laguna products allow for Shearwater to have more intuitive and responsive member interactions. Laguna has demonstrated a 29% efficiency gain for care managers, coinciding with a 14% 30-day cost reduction and a 35% lower readmission rate, among other improvements in outcomes.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with an industry leader like Shearwater to bring the power of conversational AI to our mutual clients, their care managers, and nurses who work tirelessly to help people every day," said Clay Heinz, Chief Revenue Officer at Laguna Health. "At Laguna, our mission is to make care more human by making caregivers more efficient and allowing them to focus on what truly matters—the individual—rather than being bogged down by administrative tasks like updating notes and charts. Shearwater is already making a remarkable difference in people's lives, and with Laguna's AI powering their team, the positive impact will be felt across both their care professionals and those they serve."

This collaboration not only addresses the challenges of managing large caseloads, but also highlights a mutual commitment to enhancing the healthcare experience for both providers and patients. Together, Shearwater and Laguna are set to redefine care management, placing individual needs at the forefront of their initiatives.

Beginning in September, Shearwater will introduce Laguna's platform to its current clients, encouraging them to integrate this innovative service into their existing systems.

About Shearwater Health

Shearwater Health, founder of the nation's first Clinical Process Outsourcing (CPO®), offers tailored and scalable clinical solutions for healthcare organizations, including payers, providers, and workers' compensation and disability clients. Dedicated to enhancing healthcare through clinician-driven processes, Shearwater's global team of over 5,000 highly skilled clinicians expertly handle both administrative and complex clinical tasks. This allows their clients to concentrate on their core mission: providing exceptional patient care and outcomes. For more information, visit www.shearwaterhealth.com.

About Laguna Health

Laguna Health is a conversational intelligence company building a suite of AI-powered products to improve care management efficiency and impact. Their combination of conversational intelligence with individual determinants of health puts Conversational "Care" Intelligence to work for you. With real-time insights, customers deliver better care, faster, while using their existing platforms and workflows. Increasing demands are stressing care managers more than ever before. Imagine if they had a super-powered assistant helping them respond to individuals' needs with more efficiency and consistency. To learn more about Laguna, visit www.lagunahealth.com

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Knight

941-468-1554

[email protected]

SOURCE Shearwater Health