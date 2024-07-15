SHEBA® BRAND AND ACTRESS AULIʻI CRAVALHO TEAM UP FOR "GROWING HOPE IN HAWAIʻI" SHORT FILM SERIES ON CORAL REEF RESTORATION

Premiering July 15 for Coral Reef Awareness Week, the series highlights the global Sheba Hope Grows™ program, supporting coral restoration across 11 countries

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their longtime commitment to supporting the restoration of coral reefs around the globe, SHEBA® premium cat food, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, is releasing a new video series today — the first day of Coral Reef Awareness Week — called "Growing Hope in Hawaiʻi," starring Hawaiian-born actress Auliʻi Cravalho. The series follows the cat mom and ocean advocate back home in Hawaiʻi, catching up with fellow SHEBA brand partner, Kuleana Coral Reefs, a nonprofit organization helping to restore and protect Hawaiʻi's coral reefs and native ecosystem. Together, they highlight how important coral reefs are to the Hawaiian culture and how working to preserve them represents a vital step towards ensuring our oceans have more fish for the future. The importance of coral reefs cannot be underestimated. While they take up less than 0.1% of the ocean floor, they are depended on by 25% of all marine species, and one billion people worldwide rely on them for their livelihood and protection1.

Hawaiian-born actress, cat mom and ocean advocate, Auliʻi Cravalho, stars in “Growing Hope in Hawaiʻi,” an online video series in partnership with SHEBA® premium cat food. Cat parents can purchase the SHEBA® brand’s limited-edition, 24-count variety pack featuring artwork of a healthy coral reef and a QR code to learn more about the need to protect and restore coral reefs.

Growing Hope in Hawaiʻi

"Growing Hope in Hawaiʻi" will show viewers over three episodes why healthy coral reefs are important to the Hawaiian environment, culture and local communities, the impactful work that Kuleana is doing to restore their local reefs, and the scalable solutions Mars has created to drive impact globally through its Sheba Hope Grows™ program. The first episode dropped today on the SHEBA brand's social channels and SHEBA.com/Sustainability, with the next two following throughout the rest of Coral Reef Awareness Week.

"I've always had a strong love and respect for the ocean, growing up in Hawaiʻi. It's what truly connects us across the world, and I was raised to understand that we are the stewards of our natural world and need to protect it," said Cravalho. "After working with the SHEBA brand and Kuleana Coral Reefs last year, I was moved to pursue getting my scuba certification, so that I can spend more time enjoying the beauty of the ocean and continue to learn more about how we can help preserve our reefs. I am certain that this second year of our partnership will continue to inspire people that there is hope. The SHEBA brand has implemented scalable solutions for coral reef restoration and is driving momentum toward a plentiful, sustainable fish population for years to come, especially in my Hawaiian home."

Over the last two years, the SHEBA brand has donated $1 million to Kuleana to support their efforts to restore damaged coral reefs around Hawaiʻi. The SHEBA brand and Kuleana's joint efforts to regrow coral are vital to the marine ecosystems and biodiversity in Hawaiʻi, while also benefiting the local people and communities. Healthier coral means more fish and vibrant beauty across the reefs, which can help support local fishers tourism and businesses on the islands.

"Meaningful support from the SHEBA brand has helped us expand our impact and operations across the archipelago of Hawaiʻi," said Kapono Kaluhiokalani, Co-Founder and Director of Outreach at Kuleana Coral Reefs. "Our collaboration has also helped with training efforts, safety equipment purchases and community outreach. We're grateful to work with a partner who shares our goals of restoring abundant reef ecosystems and inspiring others that there's hope to preserve Hawaiʻi's coral reefs for current and future generations."

Growing Hope Globally

The partnership with Kuleana is part of the brand's global Sheba Hope Grows™ program, which currently has 63 restoration sites in 11 countries — an increase from 30 sites in 10 countries over the past year — across five continents, including the iconic Great Barrier Reef, Mexico and Kenya.

"While we know cats love fish, we also recognize that we have a responsibility to minimize our impact on the planet, which is why we're so proud of the global impact our Sheba Hope Grows™ program is making," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "Through this program, we work with expert partners across the globe who share our dedication to restoring coral reefs, like Kuleana in Hawaiʻi, to combat the devastation that reefs are facing."

Over the last 30 years, the world's reefs have lost 50% of their coral cover due to devastating factors like climate change, land use changes, destructive fishing practices and water pollution1, so drastic interventions are needed now. That's why Mars spent more than a decade developing and implementing a holistic approach to coral reef restoration called MARRS: Mars Assisted Reef Restoration System. The hero of this approach is the reef stars, hexagonal structures planted in webs across large areas of dead coral, providing a strong platform for new coral to grow within a few years. The new coral can eventually grow to cover the reef stars, which become fully integrated into the reef and create new habitats for marine life, encouraging the settlement of more native corals and bringing the entire reef back to life.

Globally so far, Mars and its partners through the Sheba Hope Grows™ program have planted more than 90,000 reef stars across their 63 sites in 11 countries, restoring 112,000 square meters (1.2 million square feet) of reefs. Kuleana hopes to implement the reef star technology in Hawaiʻi to see the positive impact they could have on their local reefs.

To help rally awareness and support for coral reef restoration, the SHEBA brand released a limited-edition, 24-count variety pack, featuring artwork of a healthy coral reef on the box and a QR code to learn more about the brand's commitment to coral restoration. As cat parents purchase this variety pack, they are playing an important role in supporting the brand's global mission to restore coral reefs around the world, including the Kuleana partnership in Hawaiʻi.

To learn more about the brand's commitment to coral reef restoration, watch "Growing Hope in Hawaiʻi" and purchase the limited-edition variety pack, visit SHEBA.com/Sustainability and follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

