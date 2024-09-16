Sheba Medical Center to Utilize Sequentify's InfiniSeq™ Panel in Study to Detect Clonal Hematopoiesis in Cancer Patients

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hematology Laboratory, Molecular Hematology Unit, at Sheba Medical Center, Israel's largest medical center, is conducting a joint study utilizing Sequentify's InfiniSeq™ Myeloid Malignancies Panel. This study involves leading clinicians from the Cancer Center Institute, Maccabi Healthcare Services, and Sheba Cancer Research Center, focusing on identifying Clonal Hematopoiesis of Indeterminate Potential (CHIP) in patients previously diagnosed with solid tumors. The results from this study aim to advance personalized medicine in oncology, potentially influencing future patient care protocols.

Sequentify's myeloid malignancy panel is a highly effective tool for sequencing patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). The straightforward and efficient InfiniSeq library prep protocol is an ideal choice for laboratories aiming to enhance or expand their sequencing capabilities, whether they are upgrading existing workflows or establishing new ones.

Dr. Dan Dominissini, Director of the Diagnostic Division at Sheba Medical Center, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Sequentify on this study. As one of Israel's leading research institutes and hospitals, ranked #9 among the world's best hospitals by Newsweek, Sheba Medical Center is committed to staying at the forefront of diagnostic innovation. Our ultimate goal is to deliver better, faster, and more cost-effective results to our patients." As part of the study, all patients will undergo sequencing using next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, with all procedures conducted at the Sheba Medical Center facility to ensure the highest level of accuracy and depth in identifying CHIP.

Sequentify's InfiniSeq technology reduces sample preparation time to just 3.15 hours, from DNA extraction to sequencing, using a single-tube reaction. It supports full automation and significantly reduces costs. The patent-pending InfiniSeq technology is compatible with most sequencing machines and seamlessly integrates into any lab workflow.

About the Oncology Division at Sheba Medical Center:

The Oncology Division at Sheba Medical Center is a leader in cancer treatment and research, offering comprehensive care with advanced technologies. Specializing in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, the division provides personalized treatment plans, innovative therapies, and access to clinical trials. Its multidisciplinary team of oncologists, hematologists, and researchers collaborates to deliver holistic and compassionate care. Committed to excellence, Sheba's Oncology Division focuses on improving patient outcomes and advancing cancer research globally.

About Sequentify:

Founded in 2021 as a Weizmann Institute spinoff, Sequentify enables decentralized, population-wide genomic sequencing by providing laboratories with the easiest and quickest solutions available. Their technology facilitates the scaling-up of genomic testing by directly addressing the current pain points in the industry, through sample-prep and software solutions. The company offers panels for oncology and screening applications, and infectious diseases, with a focus on the clinical market. Sequentify is based in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.sequentify.com/ .

