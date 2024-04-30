Sheboygan Police Department Purchases the Chorus Intelligence Suite from Chorus Intelligence to Enhance Investigative Capabilities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus Intelligence, a leading provider of global digital intelligence and investigation software solutions, is proud to announce Wisconsin's Sheboygan Police Department (SPD) as a new client. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the SPD's efforts to bolster its investigative capabilities and maintain its mission to be the model of excellence in policing by working with the community and others to: Fight crime, the fear of crime, and disorder.

Chorus Intelligence offers cutting-edge technology designed to make digital investigations more efficient and effective, empowering law enforcement agencies to extract valuable insights from complex data sets. By leveraging Chorus Intelligence's innovative platform known as the Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS), the SPD aims to optimize its investigative processes, accelerate case resolution, and improve overall operational efficiency.

It is crucial for agencies to adapt and embrace innovative technologies that enable us to effectively combat crime.

"We are delighted to welcome the Sheboygan Police Department to the Chorus Intelligence Community and as the first agency in the state of Wisconsin to do so," said Neil Chivers, CEO of Chorus Intelligence. "At Chorus, we want to provide law enforcement agencies with the tools they need to effectively combat crime and protect their communities. We look forward to supporting the Sheboygan Police Department as they leverage our technology to achieve their public safety objectives."

"We are excited to integrate Chorus Intelligence's advanced software solutions into our investigative workflows," said Christopher Domagalski, Chief of the Sheboygan Police Department. "In today's digital age, it is crucial for law enforcement agencies to adapt and embrace innovative technologies that enable us to effectively combat crime. Adding the Chorus Intelligence Suite to our department represents a continued investment in the safety and security of our community."

Chorus Intelligence has also forged a strategic relationship with the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association (WCPA) over the last year. Pete Peters, Executive Director of WCPA commented, "We are certain that our member agencies in Wisconsin can transform their digital investigations using the Chorus Intelligence Suite. The company has been a true supporter of the WCPA over the last year and we are delighted that they are one of our strategic partners".

With Chorus Intelligence's comprehensive suite of investigative tools, the SPD will have the ability to efficiently analyze vast amounts of digital evidence, including call data records, financial transactions, social media activity, and more. This enhanced analytical capability will enable investigators to uncover hidden connections, identify patterns of criminal behavior, and ultimately bring perpetrators to justice.

About Chorus Intelligence: Chorus Intelligence is an award winning, global company established in 2011. Chorus is a trusted supplier of data cleansing, analysis, search and entity enrichment software for law enforcement, government agencies, financial and corporate institutions across the globe. The Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS) is an end-to-end digital investigation software, which allows users at every level to supercharge their investigations. Return results faster, easily spot connections, and collaborate seamlessly from one platform. For more information, visit www.chorusintel.com

