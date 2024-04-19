Shed Builder Featured Among Fastest Growing Companies in America

Fisher Barns Makes Financial Times' Fastest Growing List

ABBEVILLE, S.C., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Barns, a portable building manufacturer in South Carolina, has been featured on America's Fastest Growing Companies 2024 . The list by Financial Times is a compilation of 500 of the most rapidly growing companies in North or South America. Coming in at #304 on the list, Fisher Barns has sustained an incredible growth rate of 123% from 2019 to 2022.

Fisher Barns Fisher Barns

Founded over 20 years ago, Fisher Barns has had significant growth in recent years. Marvin Fisher, co-owner of Fisher Barns, says, "I am proud of our team for this stretch of extended growth. We have done our best to provide a good product at reasonable prices."

Fisher Barns has a number of product lines that are offered to customers, focusing primarily on storage sheds, prefab cabins, animal structures, and lawn furniture. Each line has multiple design choices so each customer can find something they like. In addition, customers can choose to design their own building right on Fisher Barns website using their 3D Builder. "One of our goals is to provide each customer with a building that fits what their needs are," says Fisher.

Fisher credits the company's growth to product availability and competitive pricing. Their website allows customers to see all their available products in the comfort of their own home. As they have grown over the years, Fisher Barns has been able to produce buildings more efficiently. By simplifying their workflow and buying materials in bulk, they are able to keep their prices affordable and competitive.

Adding more locations has increased visibility for customers to see what Fisher Barns can offer. With sales locations in Abbeville, Anderson, and Greenwood, customers from all over western South Carolina and Northern Georgia can stop in and visit.

When asked about the future, Marvin commented, "Our goal is to keep the efficiency that we currently have while continuing to add other products. We are dedicated to bringing excellent service and products to our customer base."

For more information about Fisher Barns, visit our website at https://fisherbarns.com/ .

About Financial Times Fastest Growing List

The Financial Times, a world-leading news organization, creates an annual list of fastest growing companies that are headquartered in the Americas. Using data gathered by Statista, they choose the top 500 companies to feature in their FT ranking: The America's Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 article. Although the list is not exhaustive, the list gives a good look at which companies, like Fisher Barns, are leaders in their industries in the Western Hemisphere.

Contact:

Marvin Fisher

864-366-7333

[email protected]

SOURCE Fisher Barns