Shed Company Featured Among Fastest Growing Companies in America

Esh's Utility Buildings Makes Financial Times' Fastest Growing List With Extensive Growth

BURKESVILLE, Ky., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esh's Utility Buildings, a shed and building manufacturer in Kentucky, has been featured on America's Fastest Growing Companies 2024 . The list by Financial Times is a compilation of 500 of the most rapidly growing companies in North or South America. Coming in at #121 on the list, Esh's Utility Buildings has sustained an incredible growth rate of 398% from 2019 to 2022.

Tiny Home Cabin Shell High Wall Shed

Ever since 1984, Esh's Utility Buildings has been making storage sheds for the community in Kentucky. In recent years, they have seen significant growth, expanding their capabilities from primarily storage sheds and garages to include animal shelters, tiny home shells, and playsets.

CEO Chad Gingerich said, "We are a God-first organization. I believe that our success is due to our core values of integrity, professionalism, and service. Our team works hard to create a positive environment for our customers."

With the growth they have experienced, Esh's Utility Buildings has been able to open other locations to serve other communities. Currently, they have eight locations across Kentucky and Tennessee besides their main location in Burkesville, KY.

For customers searching for portable structures, Esh's Utility Buildings has a full line of shed products, as well as tiny home cabin shells, garages, and animal shelters. Additional structures include greenhouses, hunting blinds, and playsets.

Customers also have the capability to design their own customized portable building with the 3D Builder which gives a 3-dimensional rendition of the building. "If a customer is looking for a portable building," says Gingerich, "we are able to get them what they need."

As Esh's Utility Buildings looks to the future, they remain dedicated to serving customers. "With an efficient operation, we are able to keep costs down which also keeps our prices low," says Gingerich. "Our customers deserve our best efforts to keep prices affordable." The team at Esh's believes that their business will continue to grow as they continue to prioritize customers. For more information regarding Esh's Utility Buildings, visit their website at www.eshutilitybuildings.com .

About Financial Times Fastest Growing List

The Financial Times, a world-leading news organization, creates an annual list of fastest growing companies that are headquartered in the Americas. Using data gathered by Statista, they choose the top 500 companies to feature in their FT ranking: The America's Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 article. Although the list is not exhaustive, the list gives a good look at which companies, like Esh's Utility Buildings, are leaders in their industries in the Western Hemisphere.

