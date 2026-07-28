Shed Expands Into Comprehensive Sexual Wellness with New Personalized Prescription Treatments for Men and Women

New provider-guided therapies address desire, arousal, erectile dysfunction, and sexual performance through personalized online care.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shed has announced the expansion of its personalized care platform with the launch of a comprehensive sex health collection, introducing five new prescription treatments designed to help men and women address some of the most common sexual health concerns.

The new lineup includes Rise, Extend, and Steady for men, alongside Desire and Euphoria for women, offering personalized treatment plans that support libido, arousal, erectile function, stamina, and overall sexual confidence.

Shed's new sex health vertical.

The launch represents another step in Shed's mission to make high-quality healthcare more accessible by treating the whole person, not just individual conditions.

"Sexual wellness is an essential part of overall health, yet it's an area where many people continue to struggle in silence," said Morley Baker, CEO of Shed. "Patients often don't know treatment options exist or feel uncomfortable asking for help. We're addressing the gap by making evidence-based care more approachable, personalized, and accessible from wherever people are."

Unlike one-size-fits-all approaches, each treatment is prescribed through Shed's licensed medical providers after a comprehensive online evaluation. Providers consider each patient's health history, symptoms, and goals to determine the most appropriate treatment plan, with medications delivered directly to patients' doors in plain packaging.

The new sexual wellness portfolio includes:

Rise — A three-in-one erectile dysfunction treatment designed to support stronger, more reliable performance while simplifying treatment into a single sublingual tablet.

— A three-in-one erectile dysfunction treatment designed to support stronger, more reliable performance while simplifying treatment into a single sublingual tablet. Extend — A premature ejaculation solution designed to help men improve control and prolong intimacy.

— A premature ejaculation solution designed to help men improve control and prolong intimacy. Steady — A daily treatment intended to support confidence and consistency in sexual performance.

— A daily treatment intended to support confidence and consistency in sexual performance. Desire — A prescription option for women experiencing low sexual desire, designed to help enhance libido and improve overall sexual desire.

— A prescription option for women experiencing low sexual desire, designed to help enhance libido and improve overall sexual desire. Euphoria — A topical treatment formulated to support female arousal, sensitivity, and sexual satisfaction.

By bringing these treatments into a seamless telehealth experience, Shed aims to remove many of the traditional barriers that have prevented people from getting help.

"Our goal has always been to make healthcare simpler and more personal," Baker added. "Whether someone comes to Shed for weight management, longevity, hormone optimization, or sexual wellness, they deserve individualized care that helps them feel like their best self."

The new sex health collection joins Shed's expanding portfolio of health offerings, reinforcing the company's vision of becoming a destination as the most complete wellness journey.

Patients can complete an online medical consultation, receive a provider-reviewed treatment plan if appropriate, and have prescriptions shipped directly to their home—all without visiting a doctor's office.

For more information, visit tryshed.com.

About Shed

Shed is a personalized healthcare platform helping people improve their health through convenient, provider-guided care. By combining licensed medical providers, evidence-based treatments, and a seamless online experience, Shed delivers personalized solutions across weight management, longevity, sexual wellness, and more. Shed is committed to making high-quality healthcare more accessible, convenient, and centered around the unique needs of every patient.

Contact:

Jamie Neider

8015205785

[email protected]

SOURCE Shed