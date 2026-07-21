Shed and LTR Pharma Execute Definitive Commercial Agreement to Bring ROXUS® to Patients Across the United States

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shed has announced the execution of a definitive commercial agreement with LTR Pharma, formalizing the companies' partnership to commercialize ROXUS®, LTR Pharma's rapid-onset intranasal treatment for erectile dysfunction, across the United States. The agreement converts the previously announced binding term sheet into a comprehensive commercial framework that will support the product's U.S. launch through both Shed's telehealth platform, and its dedicated men's health brand, Mavrox.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in Shed's mission to expand access to innovative, clinically significant treatments through modern telehealth. Under the partnership, Shed will lead patient acquisition, clinical operations, platform management, and commercialization efforts, while LTR Pharma provides its intranasal treatment platform.

ROXUS represents one of the first meaningful innovations in erectile dysfunction treatment in years, offering patients a rapid-onset alternative to traditional oral medications. Once commercially available, ROXUS will launch as the flagship product on Mavrox, Shed's men's health platform focused on helping men optimize their health through evidence-based care.

"We're thrilled to announce our formal partnership with LTR Pharma. ROXUS is a genuinely differentiated product in a category that has seen very little true innovation, and a rapid-onset intranasal option is primed for customer success.

"Mavrox will launch with ROXUS as its hero product, furthering our commitment to supporting its successful commercial launch. Our teams are eager to bring ROXUS to patients across the U.S. alongside the LTR Pharma team," said Morley Baker, CEO of Shed and Mavrox.

Over the past several years, Shed has built one of the nation's leading direct-to-consumer telehealth platforms, serving patients across multiple health-focused areas that combine licensed providers, digital care delivery, and ongoing clinical support. The addition of ROXUS further expands the company's growing men's health portfolio and reinforces its commitment to bringing differentiated therapies to market faster than traditional healthcare channels.

Preparations for commercial launch are already underway. ROXUS is featured on the Mavrox platform ahead of launch, with an early-access patient waitlist established as both companies complete the remaining implementation processes.

About Shed

Shed is a leading telehealth platform focused on helping people achieve sustainable, long-term wellness through personalized, clinically guided care. By combining licensed healthcare providers, evidence-based treatments, technology, and ongoing support, Shed delivers comprehensive solutions across weight management, metabolic health, sexual health, dermatology, and preventative wellness. Shed's integrated care model is designed to improve access, increase adherence, and help patients achieve meaningful health outcomes from anywhere in the United States.

Learn more at Shed.

About Mavrox

Mavrox is Shed's consumer-facing men's health platform. Through licensed providers, innovative treatment options, and a seamless telehealth experience, Mavrox helps men access effective healthcare with ease. Mavrox will be the exclusive U.S. telehealth platform offering ROXUS® during the medication's initial launch period.

Learn more at Mavrox.com.

About ROXUS®

ROXUS® is LTR Pharma's personalized medicine treatment for erectile dysfunction. Its rapid-acting intranasal delivery system is designed to provide onset in as little as five minutes1, offering a highly effective alternative to traditional oral ED medications.

Disclaimer: ROXUS® is a compounded prescription medication and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Prescription required. Treatment is available only after evaluation by a licensed healthcare provider to determine whether it is clinically appropriate. Individual results may vary.

1 Based on LTR Pharma's Phase II interim clinical pharmacokinetic study demonstrating a median Tmax of 10 minutes following intranasal administration.

Media Contact:

Jamie Neider

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801-520-5785

SOURCE Shed