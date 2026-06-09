Shed Secures Exclusive U.S. Telehealth Access to ROXUS®, a Rapid-Acting Intranasal Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction through LTR Pharma

Exclusive agreement positions Shed as the only U.S. direct-to-consumer telehealth platform offering ROXUS®. ROXUS® will be available exclusively through Mavrox, Shed's consumer-facing men's health platform.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shed today announced exclusive U.S. direct-to-consumer telehealth rights to ROXUS®, a rapid-acting intranasal treatment for erectile dysfunction developed by LTR Pharma. ROXUS® will be available exclusively through Mavrox, Shed's consumer-facing men's health platform.

ROXUS® represents a significant evolution in erectile dysfunction treatment. Unlike traditional oral PDE5 inhibitors that often require patients to wait for effects to begin, ROXUS® utilizes a rapid-acting intranasal delivery system designed to begin working in approximately five minutes. It is a first-of-its-kind ED solution.

"Erectile dysfunction remains one of the largest and most underserved categories in men's health," said Morley Baker, CEO at Shed and Mavrox. "ROXUS® has the potential to fundamentally change the patient experience through its rapid onset and convenient intranasal delivery. We're excited to bring this first-of-its-kind treatment to market and make it available exclusively through Mavrox."

The exclusivity further strengthens Shed's growing position as a leader in men's health, where the company is positioned to serve patients across hormone optimization, weight management, sexual health, and longevity. By securing exclusive access to ROXUS®, Shed continues its strategy of bringing differentiated, first-to-market therapies to consumers through a modern, provider-led telehealth model.

Under the arrangement, ROXUS® will be made available through the U.S. personalized medicine pathway and fulfilled through LTR Pharma's designated pharmacy partner, subject to completion of launch readiness activities and commercial launch requirements.

The exclusivity agreement includes performance milestones and reflects a shared commitment between Shed and LTR Pharma to rapidly expand patient access to the innovative treatment across the United

"This partnership allows us to combine a breakthrough product with a proven digital healthcare platform capable of reaching patients at scale. We believe ROXUS® has the potential to become a category-defining treatment in men's health," said Baker.

Commercial launch timing will be announced following completion of final launch readiness activities.

About Shed

Shed is a leading telehealth platform focused on helping people achieve sustainable, long-term wellness through personalized, clinically guided care. By combining licensed healthcare providers, evidence-based treatments, technology, and ongoing support, Shed delivers comprehensive solutions across weight management, metabolic health, sexual health, dermatology, and preventative wellness. Shed's integrated care model is designed to improve access, increase adherence, and help patients achieve meaningful health outcomes from anywhere in the United States.

Learn more at Shed.

About Mavrox

Mavrox is Shed's consumer-facing men's health platform, delivering personalized, technology-enabled care across sexual health, hormone optimization, weight management, and longevity. Through licensed providers, innovative treatment options, and a seamless telehealth experience, Mavrox helps men access effective healthcare with ease. Mavrox will be the exclusive U.S. telehealth platform offering ROXUS® during the product's initial launch period.

Learn more at Mavrox.com.

About ROXUS®

ROXUS® is LTR Pharma's personalized medicine treatment for erectile dysfunction. Its rapid-acting intranasal delivery system is designed to provide onset in approximately five minutes, offering a highly effective alternative to traditional oral ED medications.

Media Contact:

Jamie Neider

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SOURCE Shed