Sheds Unlimited Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Strong growth lands shed company on the list for a second straight year.

MORGANTOWN, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For a second consecutive year, Sheds Unlimited, a shed and garage builder based in Morgantown, PA, has been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #4997 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 80% for the period from 2018-2021.

A two-car garage constructed by Sheds Unlimited.

Since its beginnings in 1988, Sheds Unlimited has expanded to become one of the top manufacturers of prefabricated sheds and garages in the Mid-Atlantic region. Over time, the company's business has evolved from dog kennels to storage sheds and beyond. Deluxe storage sheds, multiple-car garages, and other large buildings now make up the majority of the company's product offerings.

After strong sales of sheds and garages throughout the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, demand remained high in 2021. "We were in a good position to capitalize on the inflated shed and garage market last year," said Austin Beachy, the company's marketing manager. "We set high goals and everybody here worked hard to achieve them."

The company credits much of its growth to the people behind the scenes. What are the top reasons for Sheds Unlimited's ongoing success? "Our team, our team, our team," said Slava Mashkov, Sheds Unlimited's HR manager. "We work hard to make sure each person is happy in their position. Often that comes through conflict and debate. Then we find a resolution and we make progress."

Investing in resources and training for its team members is a strong company value. "We strive to provide each person here with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in what they do," Beachy added.

Online marketing was another major focus for Sheds Unlimited in 2021. The company invested in a complete redesign of its website , launching the new site in August 2021. The new website features a 3D shed design tool , easily accessible pricing, and other resources frequently requested by customers.

Looking forward, Beachy believes customer experience will be the key to continued success. "We constantly evaluate and challenge how we serve our customers," he said. "This coming year we are working to streamline our customer experience, from estimate to delivery. We want to really make sure the customer is aware of the exact product they are getting and are informed of the process from start to finish."

The company plans to continue expanding its product offerings as well. "We are working on new products, such as our DIY shed kits, so we can reach out to new customer bases as well," Beachy said.

About Sheds Unlimited

Sheds Unlimited is a manufacturer and retailer of prefabricated sheds, single-car garages, multiple-car garages, and other portable structures. For over 30 years, Sheds Unlimited has been a leader in the prefabricated building industry in the Mid-Atlantic United States. Sheds Unlimited is headquartered in Morgantown, PA, and delivers buildings from Maine to North Carolina and beyond. For more information, visit www.shedsunlimited.net .

