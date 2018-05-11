Sheehy Auto Stores Announces Plans For The 21st Annual Sheehy 8000 to Benefit The American Heart Association

FAIRFAX, Va., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc. has announced plans for the 21st Annual Sheehy 8000 Sales Event, a community-wide effort running May 11 – July 5, to sell cars while raising awareness and funds to benefit the American Heart Association.

"We are very proud to continue our support of the American Heart Association to raise awareness through community events and money for a great cause," said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores. "We know that education can help prevent this disease, and save lives, and we hope this campaign will continue to kick-start and reinforce healthy habits."

Each of the Sheehy dealerships throughout Washington, DC; Richmond, VA and Baltimore, MD will lead various initiatives in support of the Sheehy 8000 including healthy cooking demonstrations, blood pressure screenings, fitness demonstrations and CPR training for employees and the community.

Sheehy's support of the American Heart Association extends beyond the Sheehy 8000. For the past several years, the company has been a sponsor and active partner at the National Walking Day event held on the first Wednesday in April at Springfield Town Center, to promote walking and a heart-healthy lifestyle. In addition, each of Sheehy's dealerships held their own step challenges among employees that day.

"As we enter our fifth year as beneficiaries of the campaign, we are so grateful for the commitment and generosity of the Sheehy team and customers in helping to build healthier communities throughout Sheehy's regions," said Roxana Hoveyda, Vice President of Marketing at the American Heart Association. "With more than a million dollars donated to date, the impact on our mission has been considerable, and it is so exciting to be a part of this campaign."

Last year's Sheehy 8000 campaign raised $285,000 for the charity. Throughout its 50-year history, Sheehy's fundraising efforts have raised more than $40 million for community and non-profit organizations.

The mission of the American Heart Association is to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

For more information about the Sheehy 8000 and list of events, visit www.sheehyhasheart.org.

Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc.

Sheehy Auto Stores is the 32nd largest dealer group in the country and serves customers in the Richmond, Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas. A family-owned business since it was founded as one Ford store in 1966 in Marlow Heights, Md., the company has grown to more than $1.5 billion in sales with more than 40,000 new and used vehicles sold each year. The company is recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction, retention and community involvement. For more information visit www.sheehy.com or call 703-802-3480.

