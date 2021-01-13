Sheehy Auto Stores Donates $115,500 to 22 Charities in Washington, Baltimore, Hagerstown, and Richmond As Part of Annual Giving Program

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheehy Auto Stores has announced donations of $115,500 among 22 charities throughout the communities they serve in Washington, D.C.; Baltimore, Maryland; Hagerstown, Maryland; and Richmond, Virginia. The donations are part of Sheehy's Annual Giving Program whereby each dealership partners with local non-profit organizations.

"This past year has been extremely challenging for many people," said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores. "We are fortunate to be able to provide some help through our annual end of the year giving campaign that supports a variety of causes."

In the Washington, D.C. area, $45,500 was donated to charities including:

Arch of Knowledge ($2,500)

Women Who Care Ministries ($7,000)

Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services ($13,000)

· Fauquier F.I.S.H. ($6,000)

The. St. Lucy Project/Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington ($2,500)

Inova Children's Hospital ($2,500)

Loudoun Hunger Relief ($2,500)

Food for Others ($2,500)

Ecumenical Community Helping Others ($7,000)

Non-profit organizations in Baltimore, Maryland that received $36,000 included:

Arundel House of Hope ($2,500)

of Hope Chesapeake Gateway Chamber of Commerce ($1,000)

Mosaic Community Services ($1,500)

Center for Children ($5,000)

Naval Academy Athletic Association ($23,000)

STAIR- Annapolis ($3,000)

In Hagerstown, Maryland:

CASA ($5,000)

In the Richmond, Virginia market, $29,000 was distributed to:

Mercy Mall of Virginia ($20,000)

ACES ($9,000)

Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc.

Sheehy Auto Stores is the 37th largest dealer group in the country and serves customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic. A family-owned business which began as one Ford store in 1966 in Marlow Heights, Md., the company has grown to more than $1.6 billion in sales with more than 45,000 new and used vehicles sold each year. The company is recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction, retention and community involvement. For more information visit www.sheehy.com .

