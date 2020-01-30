Sheehy Auto Stores Donates $135,000 to 22 Charities in Washington, Baltimore, Hagerstown, and Richmond as Part of Annual Giving Program

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheehy Auto Stores has announced donations of $135,000 among 22 charities throughout the communities they serve in Washington, D.C.; Baltimore, Maryland; Hagerstown, Maryland; and Richmond, Virginia. The donations are part of Sheehy's Annual Giving Program whereby each dealership partners with local non-profit organizations.

"Giving back to the community has always been an integral cornerstone of our company," said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores. "Our dealerships and teams do much throughout the year in donating time and money for a variety of charities. As a company, we are pleased to continue our annual end of the year giving campaign that supports several community causes."

In the Washington, D.C. area, $71,500 was donated to charities including:

Unity Life Changing Solutions ($5,000)

Manna Food Center ($8,000)

Good Shepherd Catholic Church ($5,000)

Fauquier F.I.S.H. ($7,000)

The. St. Lucy Project/Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington ($10,000)

The Lamb Center ($2,500)

Smashing Walnuts Foundation ($5,000)

Mobile Hope Association ($5,000)

Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services ($9,000)

Ecumenical Community Helping Others ($5,000)

Ron Rosner Family YMCA ($10,000)

Non-profit organizations in Baltimore, Maryland that received $37,000 included:

Arundel House of Hope ($5,000)

of Hope Chesapeake Gateway Chamber of Commerce ($1,000)

Mosaic Community Services ($4,000)

Center For Children ($5,000)

Naval Academy Athletic Association ($15,000)

Bowen Foundation for Autism ($5,000)

In Hagerstown, Maryland:

CASA ($2,000)

In the Richmond, Virginia market, $26,500 was distributed to:

Mercy Mall of Virginia ($19,000)

ACES ($2,500)

Circles Ashland ($2,500)

Patrick Henry YMCA ($2,500)

Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc.

Sheehy Auto Stores is the 32nd largest dealer group in the country and serves customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic. A family-owned business which began as one Ford store in 1966 in Marlow Heights, Md., the company has grown to more than $1.6 billion in sales with more than 45,000 new and used vehicles sold each year. The company is recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction, retention and community involvement. For more information visit www.sheehy.com .

