Sheehy Auto Stores Raises $300,000 to Benefit the American Heart Association Through the 22nd Annual Sheehy 8000

FAIRFAX, Va., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheehy Auto Stores raised $300,000, matching last year's donation, to benefit the American Heart Association as part of the company's annual Sheehy 8000 Sales Race, a community-wide effort that ran May 10 – July 5, raising funds and awareness for the charity.

Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores, presents a check to American Heart Association's Soula Antoniou and JP Wiley.

Throughout the 56-day campaign, the Sheehy Auto Stores dealerships collectively sold 8,012 new and used vehicles to achieve its sales goal. This was all while holding heart-healthy community events and other dealership activities for employees that included trivia games, CPR demonstrations, heart-healthy cooking and food demonstrations.

"We are grateful to our customers, partners, vendors and staff who rally behind our efforts in support of a great cause," said Vince Sheehy, president of Sheehy Auto Stores. "We are very proud to support the American Heart Association and all they do to educate our community and help prevent the risks of heart disease and stroke."

Sheehy's support of the American Heart Association extends beyond the Sheehy 8000. For the past several years, the company has been a sponsor and active partner at the National Walking Day event held on the first Wednesday in April at Springfield Town Center, to promote walking and a heart-healthy lifestyle.

"This year marks the sixth year as beneficiaries of the Sheehy 8000 campaign. We are so grateful for the commitment and generosity of the Sheehy team and customers in helping us be a relentless force for longer, healthier lives throughout the region. With $1.6 million donated to date, we are truly creating transformative change within our community because of Sheehy's support," said JP Wiley, Senior Development Director at the American Heart Association.

The mission of the American Heart Association is to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc.

Sheehy Auto Stores is the 32nd largest dealer group in the country and serves customers in the Richmond, Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas. A family-owned business since it was founded as one Ford store in 1966 in Marlow Heights, Md., the company has grown to more than $1.5 billion in sales with more than 40,000 new and used vehicles sold each year. The company is recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction, retention and community involvement. For more information visit www.sheehy.com .

CONTACT:

Hillary Reynolds

(954) 815-1186

SOURCE Sheehy Auto Stores