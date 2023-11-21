Sheehy Auto Stores Raises More Than $341,000 to Benefit the American Heart Association

Annual Campaign Surpasses Pledge, Raises More Than $2.6 Million for Charity Since 2014

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheehy Auto Stores has announced the astounding success of its annual "Sheehy Has Heart campaign. This year's effort, spanning throughout the company's dealerships in Washington, D.C.; Richmond, Virginia; Hagerstown and Baltimore, Maryland, raised a total of $341,476, furthering the mission of promoting heart-healthy living through the American Heart Association.

Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores, presents a donation to Soula Antoniou, Executive Director of the American Heart Association.

"For more than a decade, our collaboration with the American Heart Association has given us the opportunity to support a worthy cause while reinforcing the importance of maintaining heart health," said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores. "The American Heart Association plays such a vital role in fostering cardiovascular well-being and resilience among the communities we serve."

Since the campaign's inception in 2014, "Sheehy Has Heart" has cumulatively raised an impressive $2,649,150.

The success of the campaign extended beyond fundraising. Each participating dealership and team member engaged in heart-healthy activities including clocking steps for National Walking Day in April, learning the latest in CPR administration, and hosting events for the community to watch CPR demonstrations.

The American Heart Association partnership included Sheehy's sponsorship of #MoveMoreDC, that kicked off on National Walking Day in April, where companies and individuals took the challenge of recording their steps throughout the day. As part of this, Sheehy challenged its dealerships with the Sheehy Pedometer Challenge, logging 853,344 steps combined. That's enough to walk from the Washington Monument to Times Square in New York City…and back! Sheehy also supports local events including the Greater Washington Region Heart Walk, the Lawyers Have Heart 10K, 5K and Fun Walk and the Go Red for Women campaign.

For more information, an updated list of free community events, and to contribute to this effort, visit https://sheehyhasheart.org/ .

About the American Heart Association:

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc.

Sheehy Auto Stores is one of the Top 30 Private Dealer groups in the country. The company has been family-owned and operated since its formation in 1966 as a single Ford dealership. Sheehy's growth to nearly $2 billion in sales and 45,000 new and used vehicles annually has been based on adherence to their Mission Statement: "One team building a lasting relationship with each customer based on trust." The company operates in the Mid-Atlantic region with 28 stores from Richmond to Baltimore, and from Annapolis to Hagerstown. Their brands include Buick GMC, Ford, Honda, Lincoln, Subaru, Mazda, Lexus, INFINITI, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Nissan. Sheehy's focus and execution on customer loyalty has earned their distinction as one of the premier retailers for each of the manufacturers they represent. For more information, visit www.sheehy.com.

CONTACT:

Hillary Reynolds

(954) 815-1186

SOURCE Sheehy Auto Stores