Sheehy Auto Stores Raises More Than $341,000 to Benefit the American Heart Association

News provided by

Sheehy Auto Stores

21 Nov, 2023, 08:51 ET

Annual Campaign Surpasses Pledge, Raises More Than $2.6 Million for Charity Since 2014

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheehy Auto Stores has announced the astounding success of its annual "Sheehy Has Heart campaign.  This year's effort, spanning throughout the company's dealerships in Washington, D.C.; Richmond, Virginia; Hagerstown and Baltimore, Maryland, raised a total of $341,476, furthering the mission of promoting heart-healthy living through the American Heart Association. 

Continue Reading
Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores, presents a donation to Soula Antoniou, Executive Director of the American Heart Association.
Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores, presents a donation to Soula Antoniou, Executive Director of the American Heart Association.

"For more than a decade, our collaboration with the American Heart Association has given us the opportunity to support a worthy cause while reinforcing the importance of maintaining heart health," said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores.  "The American Heart Association plays such a vital role in fostering cardiovascular well-being and resilience among the communities we serve."

Since the campaign's inception in 2014, "Sheehy Has Heart" has cumulatively raised an impressive $2,649,150

The success of the campaign extended beyond fundraising. Each participating dealership and team member engaged in heart-healthy activities including clocking steps for National Walking Day in April, learning the latest in CPR administration, and hosting events for the community to watch CPR demonstrations.

The American Heart Association partnership included Sheehy's sponsorship of #MoveMoreDC, that kicked off on National Walking Day in April, where companies and individuals took the challenge of recording their steps throughout the day.  As part of this, Sheehy challenged its dealerships with the Sheehy Pedometer Challenge, logging 853,344 steps combined.  That's enough to walk from the Washington Monument to Times Square in New York City…and back! Sheehy also supports local events including the Greater Washington Region Heart Walk, the Lawyers Have Heart 10K, 5K and Fun Walk and the Go Red for Women campaign.

For more information, an updated list of free community events, and to contribute to this effort, visit https://sheehyhasheart.org/.

About the American Heart Association:
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc.
Sheehy Auto Stores is one of the Top 30 Private Dealer groups in the country.  The company has been family-owned and operated since its formation in 1966 as a single Ford dealership. Sheehy's growth to nearly $2 billion in sales and 45,000 new and used vehicles annually has been based on adherence to their Mission Statement: "One team building a lasting relationship with each customer based on trust."  The company operates in the Mid-Atlantic region with 28 stores from Richmond to Baltimore, and from Annapolis to Hagerstown.  Their brands include Buick GMC, Ford, Honda, Lincoln, Subaru, Mazda, Lexus, INFINITI, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Nissan.  Sheehy's focus and execution on customer loyalty has earned their distinction as one of the premier retailers for each of the manufacturers they represent.  For more information, visit www.sheehy.com.

CONTACT:
Hillary Reynolds
(954) 815-1186

SOURCE Sheehy Auto Stores

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.