Sheehy Auto Stores Wraps Up "Sheehy Has Heart" Sales Event with $340,000 Donation to the American Heart Association

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheehy Auto Stores has wrapped up its "Sheehy Has Heart" sales event, a community-wide initiative in which 32 Sheehy dealerships throughout Washington, DC, Richmond, VA, Hagerstown and Baltimore, MD sold cars while raising awareness and funds to benefit the American Heart Association.

Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores, presents the company's Sheehy Has Heart donation to Soula Antoniou, Executive Director for the American Heart Association, Greater Washington Region.

"We are proud to once again partner with the American Heart Association as we support their mission in promoting heart-healthy living," said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores. "Thanks to the support from our partners and the entire community, we have surpassed our fundraising goal, making this 25th annual campaign our most successful yet."

To date, Sheehy has raised more than $2 million for the American Heart Association and more than $40 million for other community and non-profit organizations.

In addition to the fundraising component, each dealership participated in the Sheehy Has Heart Dealership Competition, encouraging heart-healthy activities throughout the campaign including weekly walks, healthy potluck meals, group yoga classes, meditation practice, gratitude challenges, participation in community 5ks and more.

"It is through the generosity of our longstanding supporters, like Sheehy Auto Stores, that the American Heart Association can continue to lead breakthroughs in science and technology, improve health care and advocate policies that drive healthier lifestyles," said Soula Antoniou, executive director for the American Heart Association, Greater Washington Region. "The Sheehy team is truly full of heart! I am so thankful for their extraordinary commitment to the health and well-being of their staff and community. Together we are saving and improving lives."

For more information, visit www.sheehyhasheart.org.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us at www.heart.org/dc.

Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc.

Sheehy Auto Stores is one of the Top 30 Private Dealer groups in the country. The company has been family-owned and operated since its formation in 1966 as a single Ford dealership. Sheehy's growth to nearly $2 billion in sales and 45,000 new and used vehicles annually has been based on adherence to their Mission Statement: "One team building a lasting relationship with each customer based on trust." The company operates in the Mid-Atlantic region with 32 stores from Richmond to Baltimore, and from Annapolis to Hagerstown. Their brands include Buick GMC, Ford, Nissan, Honda, Lincoln, Subaru, Mazda, Lexus, INFINITI, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Nissan, and Harley-Davidson. Sheehy's focus and execution on customer loyalty has earned their distinction as one of the premier retailers for each of the manufacturers they represent. For more information, visit www.sheehy.com.

