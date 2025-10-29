SHEEPDOG ENTERS THE OSCAR RACE AS THE CLEAR UNDERDOG

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The critically acclaimed indie feature SHEEPDOG, from Team House Studios and Allen Media Group Motion Pictures, written and directed by Steven Grayhm, has entered the Oscar race — emerging as this season's emotional and unexpected breakout contender from the indie festival circuit.

SHEEPDOG | Behind the Scenes with Steven Grayhm (Writer, Director, Star)

"SHEEPDOG brilliantly captures the eternal problem of how to bring back warriors from war. Delivered with devastating realism and brilliant acting, the movie makes us feel as if we ourselves are in the midst of a family tragedy. But I found it impossible to stop watching because the stakes are so high, and the message too important," shared Sebastian Junger, bestselling author of War, Tribe, In My Time of Dying and The Perfect Storm and the co-director of the Academy Award-nominated documentary, Restrepo.

After dominating the 2024-2025 film festival season — with a sold out nationwide run and more award wins than any other narrative feature this year — SHEEPDOG is officially under Academy Award consideration in all categories including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

SHEEPDOG tells the powerful, raw story of Calvin Cole (Grayhm), a decorated combat veteran who is court-ordered into trauma therapy. Grayhm delivers a deeply personal and quietly riveting performance, anchoring the film with authenticity and emotional depth. As Calvin struggles to confront his past, he finds himself in a forced reunion with his estranged father-in-law, played by Vondie Curtis Hall, who brings both grit and grace to the role of a Vietnam vet newly released from prison. Guiding Calvin on his path to healing is Dr. Elecia Knox, a VA therapist-in-training portrayed by Virginia Madsen. With a performance that is both grounded and compassionate, Madsen infuses the character with strength, warmth, and vulnerability. Together, this powerhouse ensemble breathes life into a story of pain, redemption, and the courage it takes to begin again.

Shot entirely on location in Western Massachusetts and shaped by over a decade of research and collaboration with veterans, first responders, Gold Star families, and mental healthcare professionals, SHEEPDOG brings an honesty and authenticity to the struggles of Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) faced by many of our Veterans and shines a light on the path for Post Traumatic Growth (PTG).

"Our journey began fourteen years ago, when my car broke down three hours north of Los Angeles," Grayhm recalls, reflecting on a life-changing moment in 2011. "During the ride, my tow truck driver began to open up — about raising three kids, a fragile marriage, financial strain and the invisible wounds of war. I simply listened, as he whispered, 'I've never told my wife. I've never told a therapist.' That encounter sparked something deep inside me: not just curiosity, but a sense of responsibility. That summer, alongside my co-star Matt Dallas, I set out on a cross-country road trip to listen, learn, and understand. What we discovered forever changed us — and laid the foundation for what would become SHEEPDOG."

Grayhm produced the film under his Team House Studios banner alongside Lynn d'Angona, Matt Dallas, José L. Martinez Jr., Amy K. Mitchell and Ron Eli Cohen. Allen Media Group Motion Pictures will release SHEEPDOG in select cities in December and will expand nationwide in January. Visit www.SheepdogTheMovie.com to learn more about the movie and its mission.

SOURCE Sheepdog The Movie