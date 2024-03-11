Sheer Logistics' Joe Egertson and Joel Gard Selected as Winners of Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2024 Pros to Know Award

Egertson recognized for Lifetime Achievement and Gard recognized as a Rising Star in

the supply chain industry

ST. LOUIS, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Logistics, a premier provider of Managed Transportation Services, value-based logistics, TMS technology and Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) solutions purpose-built for mid-market companies, today announced that both Joe Egertson, founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sheer Logistics, and Joel Gard, CEO and Board member of Sheer Logistics, have been recognized as winners of this year's Pros to Know award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

Sheer Logistics "Pros to Know," Joe Egertson and Joel Gard

Egertson was recognized in the "Lifetime Achievement" category, which honors company leaders who have made outstanding contributions to the supply chain space. Gard was recognized in the "Rising Stars" category, which recognizes young or newer professionals (39 and under) whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the supply chain network.

"Throughout my career, I have never sought the limelight. I have always much preferred focusing on the needs of my customers, employees, and partners," said Egertson. "But in this instance, I am more than happy to share accolades with my colleague and successor, Joel Gard. I am pleased to see Sheer Logistics being recognized for its unique contributions to the logistics and supply chain industry."

"I am honored to be recognized alongside Joe, and to carry forward his legacy of providing mid-market shippers with transformative 4PL, Managed Transportation Services, tech-enabled logistics solutions, and brokerage services purpose-built to serve their needs and help them achieve their goals," said Gard.

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible."

Egertson's exceptional career in the logistics industry spans decades, distinguished by key leadership roles at Hub Group and Unyson. In 2009, Egertson founded St. Louis, MO-based Sheer Logistics with the vision of making Managed Transportation Services and logistics technology accessible to middle-market shippers. Egertson's leadership was key to the development and launch of SheerExchange, the company's proprietary Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS). Under Egertson's leadership, Sheer Logistics successfully expanded its market presence with the opening of offices in Atlanta, GA, Chattanooga, TN, Chicago, IL, Guadalajara, MX, Jacksonville, FL, and Laredo TX.

In 2022, Egertson oversaw a transformative outside investment in Sheer Logistics. This drove significant investments in Sheer Logistics' technology and Business Intelligence/Analytics capabilities as well as its Human Resources, Pricing, Operations, and Sales and Marketing teams. In October 2023, he assumed the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Sheer Logistics.

Gard succeeded Egertson as CEO of Sheer Logistics, bringing extensive experience in providing Managed Transportation Services and driving digital transformation in the logistics and supply chain industry to the company. Prior to joining Sheer, Gard led the business transformation program at American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) where he was tasked with building an internal 4PL/Managed Logistics platform for one of the nation's leading marine transportation companies. Prior to ACBL, Gard was instrumental in launching and leading Coyote Logistics' European operations. Gard also served as President of U.S. Xpress' tech-enabled brokerage, and as Chief Technology Officer at U.S. Xpress.

