Sheer Logistics Names Joel Gard as New CEO and Board Member

News provided by

Sheer Logistics

24 Jan, 2024, 07:07 ET

Founding CEO Joe Egertson assumes new role as Executive Chairman of the Board

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Logistics, a premier provider of Managed Transportation Services, value-based logistics, TMS technology and Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) solutions purpose-built for mid-market companies, today announced that Joel Gard has been named CEO and Board member. Founding CEO Joe Egertson has assumed the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.

Joe Egertson, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board (left), Joel Gard, CEO and Board Member (right)
Gard brings extensive experience in providing 4PL/Managed Transportation Services and driving digital transformation in the logistics and supply chain industry to Sheer Logistics. Prior to joining Sheer Logistics, Gard led the business transformation program at American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) where he was tasked with building an internal 4PL/Managed Logistics platform for one of the nation's leading marine transportation companies.

Prior to ACBL, Gard was instrumental in launching and leading Coyote Logistics' European operations. Gard also served as President of Xpress Technologies, U.S. Xpress' tech-enabled brokerage platform, and as CTO at U.S. Xpress.

"Joel is a proven leader with a strong track record of serving the complex needs of global shippers, developing transformative technology and successfully driving profitable growth," said Joe Egertson, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Sheer Logistics. "With a deep background in 4PL/Managed Transportation Services and logistics technology, Joel is the ideal choice to lead the Sheer Logistics team. I look forward to working closely with Joel in my new role as Executive Chairman, and I'm excited for Joel to build on Sheer's legacy of truth, transparency, and trust in serving the needs of middle market shippers."

"Since its founding in 2009, Joe and the team at Sheer Logistics have built a world-class 4PL/Managed Transportation Services and value-based logistics offering powered by an ecosystem of best-in-class logistics technology, including the proprietary SheerExchange Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS)," said Joel Gard, CEO of Sheer Logistics. "Mid-market shippers are facing unprecedented challenges in today's highly competitive global marketplace. Sheer's 4PL/Managed Transportation Services and tech-enabled logistics solutions were purpose-built to serve their needs and help them achieve their goals. I am grateful to Joe and the team at Sheer Logistics for the opportunity to join and lead this exceptional organization."

About Sheer Logistics

Sheer Logistics is a premier provider of logistics and supply chain management solutions purpose-built for mid-market companies. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by mid-sized businesses, Sheer Logistics offers customized solutions that help companies optimize their supply chains, reduce costs, and improve efficiency while gaining visibility to actionable business intelligence that empowers informed decision-making. The company's comprehensive range of services includes Managed Transportation, Sheer TMS (Transportation Management System), the SheerExchange Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS), supply chain consulting, strategic multimodal capacity solutions and more.

By leveraging leading technology and a team of experienced professionals, Sheer Logistics provides mid-sized businesses with the tools and expertise they need to compete in an ever-changing global marketplace. With a focus on building long-term relationships though transparency, trust and providing exceptional customer service, Sheer Logistics is dedicated to helping mid-market companies succeed and drive profitable growth.

For more information, please visit www.sheerlogistics.com and follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/sheer-logistics.

SOURCE Sheer Logistics

