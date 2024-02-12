Sheer Logistics' Tyler Hoffmeister and Nate Schwandt Selected as Winners of Food Logistics 2024 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

Hoffmeister also recognized as the Overall Winner in the Rising Stars category

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Logistics, a premier provider of Managed Transportation Services, value-based logistics, TMS technology and Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) solutions purpose-built for mid-market companies, today announced that Tyler Hoffmeister, Associate Vice President of Operations, and Nate Schwandt, Director of Marketing, have been named winners of this year's Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award, which recognizes the top 100 influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain. In addition to being recognized as a Rock Star of the Supply Chain, Hoffmeister was also selected as the overall winner in the Rising Stars category, which honors logistics professionals aged 39 and under whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the supply chain network.

Nate Schwandt, Director of Marketing (left), Tyler Hoffmeister, Associate Vice President of Operations (right)

"Both Tyler and Nate exemplify excellence in their respective roles," said Joel Gard, CEO of Sheer Logistics. "This award is a well-deserved reflection of their passion for the logistics industry and unwavering focus on serving the needs of Sheer's customers and partners. I look forward to their continued success and contributions to the supply chain space."

"Supply chain rock stars are the backbone of the cold food chain. The words used to describe many of this year's winners range from collaborative, passionate, innovative and forward-thinking to inspired, driven and dependable," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Shippers; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to improve food safety, enhance efficiency and disrupt supply chain disruptions."

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' Jan/Feb 2024 print issue and at http://www.FoodLogistics.com.

To view the full list of winners, visit https://foodl.me/u2nlsbsl.

