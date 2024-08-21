Sheer Logistics Wins 2024 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

Sheer Logistics recognized for delivering impactful strategic supply chain network analysis that supported a client's rapid growth and identified $2MM in cost savings

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Logistics, a premier provider of managed transportation, multi-modal transportation capacity solutions, and innovative integration technologies, today announced the company has been named a winner of the 2024 Top Supply Chain Projects Award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The award profiles innovative projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain. Sheer Logistics was recognized for delivering an impactful supply chain network analysis that supported a client's rapid growth and identified $2MM in cost savings.

"Sheer Logistics is proud to create ongoing value for our clients," said Joel Gard, CEO of Sheer Logistics. "In addition to cost-savings, our award-winning strategic network analysis project supported our client's rapid growth and exemplifies the initiatives Sheer Logistics implements to drive continuous improvement on behalf of our clients."

Sheer Logistics conducted the network analysis project on behalf of a long-standing Managed Transportation Services client in the food and beverage industry. The client was planning the launch of a new product line consisting of ready-made deli sandwiches for a major big box retailer customer. The client engaged Sheer Logistics to conduct a supply chain network analysis to determine the optimal location of production and distribution centers to minimize costs related to transportation, warehousing, procurement, and manufacturing while ensuring peak freshness of the prepared sandwiches.

"The past 12 months has seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain. Companies implemented others' software and technology to work smarter, together. Their partnerships cultivated resilience and placed a spotlight on projects designed to make the supply chain space safer and more efficient," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "And, now it's time to celebrate those projects!"

About Sheer Logistics

Sheer Logistics is a premier provider of logistics and supply chain management solutions. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by mid-sized businesses, Sheer Logistics offers customized solutions that help companies optimize their supply chains, reduce costs, and improve efficiency while gaining visibility to actionable business intelligence that empowers better decision-making.

The company's proven capabilities include flexible managed transportation, multi-modal capacity solutions, supply chain consulting, the powerful Sheer TMS (Transportation Management System) and our advanced supply chain integration platform, SheerExchange.

By leveraging innovative technologies and a team of experienced logistics professionals, Sheer Logistics provides businesses with the tools and expertise they need to compete in an ever-changing global marketplace. With a focus on building long-term relationships through transparency, trust and providing exceptional customer service, Sheer Logistics is dedicated to helping our customers succeed and drive profitable growth.

