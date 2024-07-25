Sheer Logistics Wins Food Logistics' 2024 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award

Sheer Logistics recognized for the fourth time in five years for delivering impactful Managed Services and logistics technology solutions for food and beverage producers

ST. LOUIS, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Logistics, a premier provider of managed transportation, multi-modal transportation capacity solutions, and innovative integration technologies, today announced the company has been selected as a 2024 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider by Food Logistics. The award recognizes leading 3PLs and cold storage providers to the food and beverage industry. Sheer Logistics has been recognized as a Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider four of the last five years.

Sheer Logistics delivers logistics and supply chain management solutions for numerous food and beverage manufacturers, including leading producers of fresh and frozen foods, beverages, and pet foods. Through its comprehensive Managed Services, TMS technology, and the SheerExchange integration platform, Sheer Logistics enables its clients to be more competitive in their end markets and gain more value from their supply chain management efforts by achieving improved collaboration across their trading partner network.

"As a true logistics integrator, Sheer Logistics engineers compelling operations and technology solutions for our clients by leveraging our diverse set of capabilities to meet the specific needs of their supply chains," said Joel Gard, CEO of Sheer Logistics. "We are proud to serve the needs of food and beverage producers and are grateful to Food Logistics for the continued recognition of our solutions."

"3PLs and cold storage providers remain a key puzzle piece to building and nurturing partnerships, cultivating resilience and helping companies in the cold food space overcome supply chain disruptions," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Seventy-six percent of the winners plan to invest in software solutions this year. This is indicative of how forward-thinking these 3PLs and cold storage providers are, and how despite disruptions and other challenges, they continue to forge ahead."

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' May/June 2024 print issue. Please visit https://foodl.me/3jn66v5p to view the full list of winners.

Sheer Logistics is a premier provider of logistics and supply chain management solutions. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by mid-sized businesses, Sheer Logistics offers customized solutions that help companies optimize their supply chains, reduce costs, and improve efficiency while gaining visibility to actionable business intelligence that empowers better decision-making.

The company's proven capabilities include flexible managed transportation, multi-modal capacity solutions, supply chain consulting, the powerful Sheer TMS (Transportation Management System) and our advanced supply chain integration platform, SheerExchange.

By leveraging innovative technologies and a team of experienced logistics professionals, Sheer Logistics provides businesses with the tools and expertise they need to compete in an ever-changing global marketplace. With a focus on building long-term relationships through transparency, trust and providing exceptional customer service, Sheer Logistics is dedicated to helping our customers succeed and drive profitable growth.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

