Sheer Logistics Wins SupplyTech Breakthrough "Innovation of the Year" Award for SheerExchange Integration Platform

ST. LOUIS, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Logistics, a premier provider of 4PL/Managed Services, 3PL/freight brokerage, value-based logistics, TMS technology and Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) solutions purpose-built for mid-market companies, today announced the company has won the "Innovation of the Year" award from SupplyTech Breakthrough. The award recognizes Sheer's proprietary SheerExchange integration platform, which empowers shippers with easy access to actionable business intelligence and enables them to create and leverage an integrated ecosystem of best-in-class technologies.

"Sheer Logistics helps mid-market shippers thrive in an increasingly competitive and complex global marketplace through our integrated portfolio of 4PL/Managed Services and 3PL/Freight Brokerage solutions that enable business leaders to manage their supply chains more effectively and efficiently," said Joel Gard, CEO of Sheer Logistics. "SheerExchange is a game-changer for mid-market shippers that want to enhance and accelerate their supply chains with enhanced visibility, efficiency, and access to business intelligence. Receiving the SupplyTech Breakthrough 'Innovation of the Year' award is an honor and a testament to the transformative power of our technology and the continued innovation of our talented team."

SheerExchange connects disparate systems, including Enterprise Resource Planning systems (ERP), Transportation Management Systems (TMS), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP), and other critical technology, enabling shippers to create an integrated ecosystem of logistics technology that meets the unique needs of their supply chain. As a result of its powerful integration capabilities, SheerExchange radically reduces TMS and Managed Transportation Service implementation timelines to weeks, not months.

The "Innovation of the Year" award is the latest in a streak of industry recognition and momentum for Sheer Logistics. Sheer Logistics was recently recognized as a winner of the 2023 Top Software & Tech Award for its innovative Scope 3 CO2e Dashboards offering, powered by SheerExchange. Sheer Logistics was also named a 2023 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider. Both Joel Gard, CEO, and Joe Egertson, founder and Executive Chairman of the Board, were recently recognized as 2024 "Pros to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. In April 2024, Sheer Logistics announced the acquisition of CargoBarn, a tech-enabled third-party logistics provider (3PL) based in Atlanta, GA.

The SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards are administered by Tech Breakthrough, which evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe. The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the supply chain industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products. Tech Breakthrough received thousands of nominations from companies from all over the world for the 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards.

About Sheer Logistics

Sheer Logistics is a premier provider of logistics and supply chain management solutions purpose-built for mid-market companies. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by mid-sized businesses, Sheer Logistics offers customized solutions that help companies optimize their supply chains, reduce costs, and improve efficiency while gaining visibility to actionable business intelligence that empowers informed decision-making.

The company's comprehensive range of services includes 4PL/Managed Services, 3PL/freight brokerage, Sheer TMS (Transportation Management System), the SheerExchange Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS), supply chain consulting, strategic multimodal capacity solutions and more.

By leveraging leading technology and a team of experienced professionals, Sheer Logistics provides mid-sized businesses with the tools and expertise they need to compete in an ever-changing global marketplace. With a focus on building long-term relationships though transparency, trust and providing exceptional customer service, Sheer Logistics is dedicated to helping mid-market companies succeed and drive profitable growth.

