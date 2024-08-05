Sheet Extrusion & Thermoforming Liquidation Surplus To The Ongoing Operations Of Am-Source LLC

RUMFORD, R.I., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The strategic joint venture partnership of Gordon Brothers and The Branford Group recently announced a liquidation of state-of-the-art equipment, surplus to the continuing operations of Am-Source LLC intended to monetize excess equipment capacity located at the company's Rumford, Rhode Island location.

The over 50,000 square-foot facility manufactures plastic plates, bowls, and cups. This is a unique opportunity to acquire late-model extrusion and thermoforming lines that rarely become available in the re-sale market. Such equipment includes Davis-Standard built 3-layer and 4-layer coextrusion sheet lines and inline thermoformers and trim presses manufactured by Brown Machinery Group. In addition, there are various die sets to produce disposable wares and large amount of plastics production and general support equipment.

"This is a remarkable offering of late-model equipment that has been meticulously maintained," stated James Gardner, Senior Vice President at Branford. "The quality and condition of these machines are outstanding, making this an exceptional opportunity for buyers to enhance their operations with top-tier technology at a fraction of the new cost."

All the production lines are available for immediate sale and interested parties should contact The Branford Group. Following the liquidation, any remaining equipment is being offered in a studio webcast auction on Thursday, September 5th. All bidding takes place entirely online with the first lot beginning promptly at 10:00 am (ET).

"We provided a creative and flexible solution for the company after they made the difficult decision to cease production at the Rhode Island facility," said Mike Guelfo, Managing Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. "This is a unique opportunity for buyers to immediately acquire complete, late-model thermoforming lines at a significant discount."

For more information including equipment videos and descriptions, to register for the auction, or to learn more about the immediate liquidation opportunity, please visit Branford's website www.TheBranfordGroup.com or reach out to Branford directly at 203-488-7020 or [email protected]

About The Branford Group: The Branford Group is a recognized leader in surplus industrial asset management, disposition, and valuation services throughout the world. Its experienced team of certified and accredited auctioneers and appraisers buy, sell, and value nearly all types of assets including equipment, inventories, turnkey businesses, real estate, and intellectual property from a broad range of industries. For more information, visit www.TheBranfordGroup.com.

About Gordon Brothers: Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our firm's integrated solutions across asset services, lending, financing and trading give clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.gordonbrothers.com.

Media Contacts

The Branford Group

Alicia Wade

203-483-2220

[email protected]

Gordon Brothers

Lauren Nadeau

617-422-6599

[email protected]

