Sheet face mask market size to grow by USD 117.23 million from 2021 to 2026; Women end-user segment to account for maximum market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sheet face mask market size is estimated to grow by USD 117.23 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (women and men) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market growth in the women end-user segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by high skincare consciousness among women. The increase in digitization and internet penetration facilitated the availability of various skincare products such as face masks. This is another key factor driving the growth of the segment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sheet Face Mask Market 2022-2026

Global Sheet Face Mask Market - Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sheet face mask market.

APAC will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. Rising urbanization, penetration of smartphones and the Internet, and the high density of the population have increased the demand for personal grooming products from both male and female consumers in the region. In addition, the rising disposable income of the young population and rising awareness of various personal care brands are driving the growth of the sheet face mask market.

Global Sheet Face Mask Market – Vendor Analysis

The global sheet face mask market is fragmented and competitive. Vendors are continuously increasing their R&D efforts to launch innovative products. They are focused on significantly increasing their geographical presence to expand their customer base. Vendors are competing on various factors such as product quality, technological innovation, product differentiation, packaging, and promotional activities. The threat of rivalry was moderate in 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Amorepacific Group Inc. - The company offers sheet face masks such as Pore Clearing Clay Mask, My Real Squeeze Mask, and Pore Clearing Clay Peel Off Mask.

- The company offers sheet face masks such as Pore Clearing Clay Mask, My Real Squeeze Mask, and Pore Clearing Clay Peel Off Mask. BioRepublic - The company offers sheet face masks such as Aloe Rescue Revitalizing, Cucumber Breeze Soothing, Green Tea Detox Purifying, and Pomegranate Crush Illuminating Sheet Mask.

- The company offers sheet face masks such as Aloe Rescue Revitalizing, Cucumber Breeze Soothing, Green Tea Detox Purifying, and Pomegranate Crush Illuminating Sheet Mask. Erno Laszlo Inc. - The company offers sheet face masks such as Vitality Treatment Mask, Hydra therapy Memory Gel Sleep Mask, Multi-task Serum Eye Mask, and Detoxifying Hydrogel Mask.

- The company offers sheet face masks such as Vitality Treatment Mask, Hydra therapy Memory Gel Sleep Mask, Multi-task Serum Eye Mask, and Detoxifying Hydrogel Mask. Hoyu Co. Ltd. - The company offers sheet face masks such as Hadabisei Face Mask which contains hyaluronic acid.

- The company offers sheet face masks such as Hadabisei Face Mask which contains hyaluronic acid. Biocrown Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

LOreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

maxingvest AG

ORGAID INC.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

STARSKIN

Taiki Corp. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Tonymoly Co. Ltd.

Unilever PLC

Valeo Nutra LLC

Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

Global Sheet Face Mask Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increasing demand for cosmetic production among middle-aged women.

Middle-aged women worldwide are experiencing aging anxiety because of intrinsic aging factors, leading to changes in facial appearance such as the loss of skin elasticity and the production of collagen, a decrease in dermal collagen, the appearance of lines and wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation.

Similarly, extrinsic factors such as climate, pollution, stress, and unhealthy eating habits are leading to damage to the skin.

These factors have increased the concerns about facial appearance and the need to look younger among middle-aged women.

This is increasing the demand for cosmetic skincare products, such as sheet face masks for anti-aging and clear and glowing skin, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing growth

The increase in online retailing is identified as the key trend in the market.

The growing adoption of smartphones and internet services has increased the number of online shoppers.

Rising consumer interest in online shopping has encouraged retailers to utilize online channels to expand their geographical footprints and customer base for sheet face masks.

Most of the vendors that sell face sheet masks are increasing their presence online by launching their products on their own e-commerce websites also, to drive organic sales.

In addition, the convenience of shopping and discounts offered by e-commerce websites have further increased the sales of cosmetic products, including face sheet masks.

Many such factors are expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering growth

Stringent regulations are identified as major challenges affecting market growth.

Skincare product manufacturers must adhere to the guidelines of regulatory bodies to avoid skin-related issues.

For instance, according to the FDA, skincare product manufacturers must only use ingredients and cosmetics that are safe.

Similarly, the US Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) requires every cosmetic and personal care product and its ingredients to be tested and substantiated for safe consumption. It primarily examines the presence of any prohibited ingredients before commercialization.

The presence of such stringent regulations on the approval and marketing of skincare products could lead to delays in product launches, thereby affecting the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this sheet face mask market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sheet face mask market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the sheet face mask market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sheet face mask market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sheet face mask market vendors

The face masks and peels market size is expected to increase by USD 5.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07%. The market is segmented by product (face masks and face peels), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The face make-up market size is projected to increase by USD 13.85 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017 the size of the market was valued at USD 46.78 billion. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (foundation, face powder, concealer, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

