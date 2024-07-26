Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market size is set to grow by USD 3.31 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for fabricated metal parts in major end-user industries to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sheet metal fabrication services market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.31 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.27% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for fabricated metal parts in major end-user industries is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of additive manufacturing. However, lack of skilled workforce poses a challenge. Key market players include All Metals Fabricating Inc., BTD Manufacturing, Classic Sheet Metal Inc., Cupples J and J Co. Inc., Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, Dynamic Aerospace and Defense Ltd., Ironform Corp., Kapco Metal Stamping, Marlin Steel Wire Products LLC, Mayville Engineering Co. Inc., Metal Fab Services Inc., Metal Working Group, Metcam Inc., Moreng Metal Products Inc., Noble Industries Inc., ONeal Manufacturing Services, Otter Tail Corp., Quality Sheet Metal Inc., Ryerson Holding Corp., and Standard Iron and Wire Works Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global sheet metal fabrication services market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Automotive, Industrial machinery, Electrical and electronics, Aerospace and defense, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled All Metals Fabricating Inc., BTD Manufacturing, Classic Sheet Metal Inc., Cupples J and J Co. Inc., Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, Dynamic Aerospace and Defense Ltd., Ironform Corp., Kapco Metal Stamping, Marlin Steel Wire Products LLC, Mayville Engineering Co. Inc., Metal Fab Services Inc., Metal Working Group, Metcam Inc., Moreng Metal Products Inc., Noble Industries Inc., ONeal Manufacturing Services, Otter Tail Corp., Quality Sheet Metal Inc., Ryerson Holding Corp., and Standard Iron and Wire Works Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The sheet metal fabrication services market is experiencing significant transformation due to the adoption of 3D printing technology, also known as additive manufacturing. This innovative technology constructs 3D objects using digital files and builds the product in thin layers. Traditional manufacturing techniques are subtractive in nature, resulting in high material wastage and added costs for reclaiming scrap. In contrast, 3D printing optimizes material usage and reduces raw material and capital costs. Moreover, 3D printing enables the production of complex geometries that are challenging to manufacture through traditional methods. In the context of sheet metal fabrication, this technology is particularly beneficial for creating dies used in machine tools for punching processes. Dies, such as V-shaped, U-shaped, and 90-degree angle production, are expensive and have long lead times, delaying the metal processing process. With the advent of 3D printers, dies and tools can be produced quickly and cost-effectively using fiber-reinforced polymer. Furthermore, 3D printing allows for the manufacture of cost-effective parts that are significantly cheaper than traditionally manufactured parts, offsetting the high initial cost of the 3D printer. The advancements in 3D printing technology and its increasing adoption are expected to lead to a complete shift in the manufacturing process, ultimately driving the growth of the global sheet metal fabrication services market during the forecast period.

Sheet metal fabrication is a thriving industry, focusing on creating metal products from flat metal sheets. Key trends include assembly networks for improved operational efficiency, novel materials like aluminum, brass, silver, stainless steel, carbon steel, and high strength alloys. Infrastructure investments in bending technology, such as plasma and 3D printing, and machining processes like cutting, welding, and robots, drive affordability and durability. Prominent players leverage machine learning for defect reduction. Lightweight components, essential in the defense and space industries, are in high demand. Metal cutting and bending technology advancements, including plasma and 3D printing, revolutionize production. The construction sector and infrastructure sectors rely on sheet metal fabrication for metal reinforcements in skyscrapers, railway bridges, residential units, and industrial shades. Ductwork, rain gutters, and other applications further expand the market. The defense sector continues to invest in sheet metal fabrication for defense equipment, satellites, and rockets.

Market Challenges

The sheet metal fabrication industry is experiencing a resurgence due to increased demand for commodities, leading to the modernization of manufacturing units. CNC machines are replacing traditional fabrication shop floor machines, enhancing efficiency, product quality, and customer satisfaction. However, a significant challenge arises from the lack of a skilled workforce, particularly in welding. This process accounts for approximately 80% of the cost in the field. The shortage of welders is a pressing issue, with the US, India , and China facing this problem acutely. The American Welding Society predicts a deficit of 400,000 welders in the US alone by 2024. The manufacturing sector's lack of qualified labor results in increased labor costs due to overtime and longer production cycles, leading to inferior quality products and extended lead times, negatively impacting fabricators' revenue.

The Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market faces several challenges in various industry verticals, including defense, aerospace, energy, and aviation. Key products include panels, brackets, enclosures, and components made from metals like steel, aluminum, silver, foil, plate, and casting. Pitfalls and Challenges include intense competition, sustainability, and recyclable metals. Smart manufacturing, industrial automation, and digitization through technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, building information modeling, on-demand manufacturing, collaborative robots, e-commerce platforms, and cutting, punching, stamping, forming, bending, welding, and finishing are essential for overcoming these challenges. The market serves clients in academia, defense, aerospace, energy, and aviation industries, with data sources including industry reports and business metrics. Sustainable practices are crucial, focusing on reducing waste and ensuring eco-friendly processes.

Segment Overview

This sheet metal fabrication services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Automotive

1.2 Industrial machinery

1.3 Electrical and electronics

1.4 Aerospace and defense

1.5 Others Geography 2.1 APAC

2.2 North America

2.3 Europe

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Automotive- The sheet metal fabrication services market experiences significant demand from the automotive industry due to the extensive usage of fabricated metal parts in various vehicle components. These parts include bus bars, terminals, electrical contacts, brackets, lead frames, shields, clips, and press-fit pins, which are essential for fuel delivery systems, chassis, batteries, motors, lights, engines, seating, alternators, steering wheels, security systems, brake systems, and fuel systems. However, the automotive industry's decreased capital expenditure (CAPEX) investments from Q1 2020 by global automotive OEMs may negatively impact sheet metal fabricators' revenue during the forecast period. To maintain historical growth, Technavio predicts that changes in production processes and increasing investments, particularly in APAC countries like India, Indonesia, and Japan, will be crucial. Moreover, collaborations and R&D investments by key players such as BYD Auto Co. Ltd. (BYD) and Toyota Motor Corporation in the electric vehicle market will create opportunities for sheet metal fabricators in APAC during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as aerospace, energy, and construction. However, this market is not without its pitfalls and challenges. Intense competition and the need for sustainable practices are major hurdles for businesses. Sustainable practices, including the use of eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient manufacturing processes, are becoming increasingly important. Building information modeling (BIM) and on-demand manufacturing are transforming the industry by enabling faster and more accurate production. Industrial automation, artificial intelligence, robotics, digitization, assembly networks, and metalworking are key trends driving innovation in the market. Defects in sheet metal fabrication can lead to significant losses, making quality control a top priority. Novel materials, such as foil and plate, are being explored to improve product performance and reduce costs. Key industry products include CNC machines, lasers, press brakes, and shears. Data sources include industry reports, market research, and company financial statements. Business metrics such as revenue growth, market share, and profitability are closely monitored. Industry verticals include automotive, construction, HVAC, and appliances.

Market Research Overview

Sheet metal fabrication services involve the creation of metal products from flat metal sheets using various processes such as cutting, punching, stamping, forming, bending, welding, and finishing. This market faces several pitfalls and challenges, including intense competition, the need for sustainable practices, and maintaining operational efficiency. The industry is undergoing digitization with the adoption of building information modeling, on-demand manufacturing, collaborative robots, e-commerce platforms, and industrial automation. Novel materials like aluminum, brass, silver, stainless steel, carbon steel, high strength, and electrical conductivity are in demand for their durability and affordability. Sectors such as defense, space, construction, infrastructure, and aviation are major consumers of sheet metal fabrication services. Defects in the manufacturing process can be a significant challenge, requiring constant quality control measures. Emerging technologies like plasma cutting, 3D printing, robotics, machine learning, and 3D bending technology are transforming the industry. Business metrics and data sources are essential for tracking industry trends and making informed decisions.

