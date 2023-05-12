Sheet Metal Market size is set to grow by USD 73.29 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growth in the manufacturing sector to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sheet metal market size is estimated to grow by USD 73.29 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.84%, during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 51% of the global market growth during the forecast period. With a sizeable portion of the global market, the region is a significant market for the sheet metal industry and the demand for sheet metal products in the North American region is primarily driven by the expanding population, rapid urbanization, and industrialization. The regional market also expands as a result of several emerging economies in APAC, including China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. These nations have substantial manufacturing bases, and the construction, automotive, aerospace, and other industries all have a high demand for sheet metal products. Hence, these factors will boost the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sheet Metal Market 2023-2027

Sheet Metal Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This sheet metal market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (building and construction, automotive, machinery, and others), material (steel, aluminum, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the building and construction segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Sheet metal is commonly used for roofing, wall cladding, and structural support in the building and construction industry. It also utilizes in the production of HVAC systems, ductwork, and pipes. The industry also places a high value on sheet metal because of its sturdiness, adaptability, and durability. Hence, due to an increase in construction activities, infrastructure development, and renovation projects around the world, the demand for sheet metal in the building and construction industry is anticipated to increase over the next few years. Thus, such factors will also fuel the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Sheet Metal Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growth in the manufacturing sector notably drives the market growth.

In many manufacturing sectors, which include automotive, aerospace, shipbuilding, aviation, and semiconductor, sheet metal is used to fabricate or is transformed into vehicle, aircraft, and ship body parts.

The growth of the manufacturing sector directly correlates with the demand for sheet metal products, such as components and parts.

The demand for sheet metal products is anticipated to rise due to the factor that the manufacturing industry continues to grow and innovate.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Advances in the aluminum market are an emerging trend in the sheet metal market growth.

Due to one of the main raw materials used to produce sheet metal aluminum, any product or technological advancements in the aluminum market directly affect the global sheet metal market.

Aluminum is a major material used to make drink cans and parts for airplanes, cars, laptops, and mobile phones. But the production of aluminum generates a significant amount of carbon emissions, which harms the environment.

Moreover, the increased use of these manufacturing techniques will therefore increase aluminum production globally, which will, in turn, drive the production of sheet metals. Thus, such factors will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The fluctuating cost of raw materials is a major challenge that may hinder market growth.

The cost of sheet metal will be directly impacted by changes in the price of the raw materials used to make different metals. This includes metals such as aluminum, iron, stainless steel, silver, and copper.

Since the price cannot be negotiated with the buyers once an agreement is made, the sudden change in the price of raw materials will have a significant impact on vendors.

Manufacturers also suffer a loss and as a result of the numerous industries that use sheet metal, a small change in price can result in a significant increase in the overall cost due to buyers' purchases of large quantities of the product.

What are the key data covered in this Sheet Metal Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sheet metal market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sheet metal market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sheet metal market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the sheet metal market vendors

Related Reports:

The metal cans market size for food and beverage is expected to increase by USD 9.78 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by end-user (beverage and food) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans is notably driving market growth.

The metal sawing machine market size is expected to increase by USD 770.42 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, general machinery, aerospace and defense, marine, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for metal parts in major end-user industries is notably driving market growth.

Sheet Metal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 73.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABC Sheet Metal, Acosta Sheet Metal Manufacturing Inc., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Alcoa Corp., Arconic Corp., Baosteel Group Corp., Bud Industries Inc., Cadrex, Constellium SE, General Sheet Metal Works Inc., JFE Holdings Inc., Kaiser Aluminum Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., POSCO holdings Inc., Prototek Holdings LLC, Shanghai Metal Corp., Tata BlueScope Steel Pvt. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., United States Steel Corp., and Hulamin Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sheet metal market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Material

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Material

7.3 Steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Material

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABC Sheet Metal

12.4 Acosta Sheet Metal Manufacturing Inc.

12.5 Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

12.6 Alcoa Corp.

12.7 Arconic Corp.

12.8 Baosteel Group Corp.

12.9 Bud Industries Inc.

12.10 General Sheet Metal Works Inc.

12.11 JFE Holdings Inc.

12.12 Nippon Steel Corp.

12.13 POSCO holdings Inc.

12.14 Prototek Holdings LLC

12.15 Shanghai Metal Corp.

12.16 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

12.17 United States Steel Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

