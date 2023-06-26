Sheet Metal Market size is set to grow by USD 73.29 billion from 2022 to 2027; the growth in the manufacturing sector to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sheet metal market is to grow by USD 73.29 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 3.84% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growth in the manufacturing sector is notably driving the sheet metal market growth. The development of the manufacturing sector is directly associated with the demand for sheet metal products, such as parts and components. However, the demand for sheet metal products is expected to grow as the manufacturing industry persists to expand and innovate. Further, the capacity to produce high-quality products more effectively owing to technological advancements in sheet metal manufacturing, including automation and robotics, has improved the market for sheet metal products in a variety of applications. With the growing production of passenger planes as well as aerospace and defence gear, the growth of the target market will also be fueled. Thus, such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of the lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sheet Metal Market

The sheet metal market covers the following areas:

The report on the sheet metal market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Sheet Metal Market - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Advances in the aluminum market are emerging trends influencing the sheet metal market growth. Aluminum is one of the primary raw materials used to produce sheet metal. Any product or technological advancement in the aluminum market will directly impact the global sheet metal market. It is an essential material used to make drink cans and parts for aeroplanes, cars, laptops, and mobile phones. Moreover, the production of aluminum causes a considerable amount of carbon emissions, which damages the environment. New technological developments have to overcome this to lower CO2 emissions and production-related costs. Rather than using carbon-rich anodes in the process, inert anodes produce oxygen instead of carbon dioxide. The augmented use of these manufacturing processes will therefore improve aluminum production globally, which will, in turn, fuel the production of sheet metals. Therefore, such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The fluctuating cost of raw materials is a major challenge hindering the sheet metal market growth. The price of sheet metal will be directly influenced by differences in the price of the raw materials used to make different metals, such as aluminium, iron, stainless steel, silver, and copper. Small changes in price can result in a significant increase in the overall cost due to buyers' purchases of large quantities of the product due to the numerous industries that use sheet metal. However, this unexpected cost increase may result in low demand and significant losses due to the high cost of inventory. Further, buyers have a preference for alternatives in the event of increasing raw material costs. Therefore, such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Sheet Metal Market: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (building and construction, automotive, machinery, and others), material (steel, aluminium, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the building and construction segment will be significant during the forecast period. Generally, in the building and construction industry, sheet metal is used for roofing, wall cladding, and structural support. Because of its sturdiness, adaptability, and durability, the building and construction industry places a high value on sheet metal. Further, to enhance its impression and shield it from the elements, sheet metal can be finished in numerous ways, such as painting, powder coating, or anodizing. Sheet metal is utilised in the building industry for various purposes, including fabrication, roofing, and room dividing in both residential and commercial construction. However, in order to take benefit of globalization and attract investment from multiple foreign enterprises, the governments of countries like China and India are investing heavily in infrastructure development. Due to an expansion in construction activities, infrastructure development, and renovation projects around the world, the market for sheet metal in the building and construction industry is expected to grow over the next few years. Therefore such factors will also drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

ABC Sheet Metal

Acosta Sheet Metal Manufacturing Inc.

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Alcoa Corp.

Arconic Corp.

Baosteel Group Corp.

Bud Industries Inc.

Cadrex

Constellium SE

General Sheet Metal Works Inc.

JFE Holdings Inc.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp.

Nippon Steel Corp.

POSCO Holdings Inc.

Prototek Holdings LLC

Shanghai Metal Corp.

Tata BlueScope Steel Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

United States Steel Corp.

Hulamin Ltd.

Sheet Metal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 73.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABC Sheet Metal, Acosta Sheet Metal Manufacturing Inc., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Alcoa Corp., Arconic Corp., Baosteel Group Corp., Bud Industries Inc., Cadrex, Constellium SE, General Sheet Metal Works Inc., JFE Holdings Inc., Kaiser Aluminum Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., POSCO holdings Inc., Prototek Holdings LLC, Shanghai Metal Corp., Tata BlueScope Steel Pvt. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., United States Steel Corp., and Hulamin Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sheet metal market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global sheet metal market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Material

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Material

7.3 Steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Steel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Steel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Aluminum - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Aluminum - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Material ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Material ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABC Sheet Metal

Exhibit 123: ABC Sheet Metal - Overview



Exhibit 124: ABC Sheet Metal - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: ABC Sheet Metal - Key offerings

12.4 Acosta Sheet Metal Manufacturing Inc.

Exhibit 126: Acosta Sheet Metal Manufacturing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Acosta Sheet Metal Manufacturing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Acosta Sheet Metal Manufacturing Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Alcoa Corp.

Exhibit 132: Alcoa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Alcoa Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Alcoa Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Alcoa Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Arconic Corp.

Exhibit 136: Arconic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Arconic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Arconic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Arconic Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Baosteel Group Corp.

Exhibit 140: Baosteel Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Baosteel Group Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Baosteel Group Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Bud Industries Inc.

Exhibit 143: Bud Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Bud Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Bud Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 General Sheet Metal Works Inc.

Exhibit 146: General Sheet Metal Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: General Sheet Metal Works Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: General Sheet Metal Works Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 JFE Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 149: JFE Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: JFE Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: JFE Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: JFE Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: JFE Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Nippon Steel Corp.

Exhibit 154: Nippon Steel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Nippon Steel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Nippon Steel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Nippon Steel Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 POSCO holdings Inc.

Exhibit 158: POSCO holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: POSCO holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: POSCO holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: POSCO holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Prototek Holdings LLC

Exhibit 162: Prototek Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 163: Prototek Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Prototek Holdings LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Shanghai Metal Corp.

Exhibit 165: Shanghai Metal Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Shanghai Metal Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Shanghai Metal Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 United States Steel Corp.

Exhibit 172: United States Steel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 173: United States Steel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: United States Steel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 175: United States Steel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: United States Steel Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

