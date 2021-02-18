Sheetal Mehta Walsh, Global Innovation Executive Joins Waterhound Futures as Board Advisor

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterhound Futures Limited, a leader in water and wastewater data analytics, announced today that Sheetal Mehta Walsh will join Waterhound Futures as a Board Advisor.

Waterhound Futures provides deep tech software solutions to industry and municipal water and wastewater treatment customers, while Sheetal will advise on multi-source funding strategies and build commercial collaborations to scale the company in North America and EMEA.

Ms. Sheetal Mehta Walsh

Sheetal brings over 25 years of experience working with start-ups and as an impact investor. Sheetal worked directly with Bill Gates to create and implement Microsoft's first corporate VC relations strategy, which she managed first from Silicon Valley and later managed the EMEA from London. She also brings 14 years of experience as Deal Maker for the British Government's Global Entrepreneur Programme where she facilitated fundraising of £1 billion for over 900 companies.

"We are honoured to announce that Sheetal has joined Waterhound's Advisory Board. Sheetal was our original Deal Maker at the UK Department for International Trade Global Entrepreneur Programme. The energy she brought to our work with the GEP and as our champion and connector inside the DIT, as well as with prospective clients was amazing. After she left the GEP, we asked if she would consider joining Waterhound as a Board Advisor. She enthusiastically agreed and we couldn't be more excited to continue to benefit from her experience as an entrepreneur and founder in her own right," said Julie King, CEO for Waterhound Futures Limited. "The blend of Sheetal's experience in investment banking, impact investing, microfinance, as well as the 14-years she worked with start-ups as a Deal Maker at the GEP is invaluable. We are very pleased to have Sheetal as a key member of our team."

Ms. Walsh declared, "From the moment I met Julie in 2019, I was impressed and excited by her resilience as a global entrepreneur and her passion for digital water. Waterhound Futures Ltd is an important and timely innovation not just for the UK but also for the world. As one of the most abundant and valuable resources on the planet, we humans would perish without it. Aside from basic survival water is used in many industries which affect our everyday lives from oil and gas to mining to food and beverage, just to name a few. How we treat and maintain water needs to be at the forefront of our innovation strategies."

About Waterhound Futures Limited

Waterhound Futures Limited (www.waterhoundfutures.com) proprietary software applies machine learning and AI in an integrated environment to water and wastewater treatment, water reuse and recycle and energy recovery and management. Engineers, operators and managers are able to optimise performance and reduce operating and lifetime costs for water and wastewater treatment assets. Founded in 2019 by Julie King and Michael Levey with the simple vision of eliminating contamination of freshwater resources by untreated wastewater. The company won The Water Council's AI Tech Challenge, joined the UK Department of International Trade Global Entrepreneur Programme and won a CalSEED grant award from the California Energy Commission for the application of machine learning to energy efficiency in wastewater treatment in 2020.

About Sheetal Mehta Walsh

Sheetal is co-founder of SoHo Ventures. She is also President of Shanti Life, a UK charity focussed on providing safe sanitation for vulnerable women in India through a recycling microfinance fund.

Sheetal joins Stuart Orr, Head of WWF International's Freshwater Practice and Jacob Tompkins OBE, CTO of The Water Retail Company, London as Board Advisors for Waterhound Futures.

