Sheetz Continues Holiday Donation Drive To Make Holidays Brighter For Local Families

ALTOONA, Pa., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheetz, one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience retailers for more than 65 years, is in the midst of its 27th annual December donation drive for Sheetz For the Kidz , which works to make the holiday season brighter for underprivileged children in the communities Sheetz serves. During the month of December, customers have the opportunity to support kids in their local communities through donation boxes near the register and also through adding donations to their purchase at the point of sale.

With 100 percent of all donations directly supporting local children, Sheetz For the Kidz provides children in need the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with new toys, clothes and other basic needs. Each of Sheetz's 597 stores support 16 children from their local communities.

Sheetz employees volunteer their time to shop, wrap and host holiday parties for the children and their families. At the holiday parties, Santa will greet the children and present them with new toys, clothes and other basic needs purchased specifically for them. The children and their families will enjoy food, crafts, games and an opportunity to take pictures with Santa. In total, over 9,600 children will be impacted by Sheetz For The Kidz this December.

Ways customers can support Sheetz For The Kidz:

Donate at checkout throughout December.

Purchase a Sheetz For the Kidz water, with 25 cents from each bottle directly supporting the charity.

from each bottle directly supporting the charity. Shop on AmazonSmile and select "Sheetz For the Kidz" as the charity of your choice. Amazon will donate .5% of your purchases to the charity.

Donate online at https://www.sheetz.com/ftk

Purchase Sheetz Art Project swag here .

This also marks the 16th consecutive year of Sheetz For The Kidz partnering with Make-A-Wish to grant wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. The charity sponsors one child per Sheetz operating district, totaling 55 children this year.

About Sheetz For the Kidz

Sheetz For the Kidz is a non-profit organization, designated as a 501(c) (3) charity, independent of the Sheetz Corporation. The organization was created in 1992 by local store employees wanting to help local children. The mission of the charity is to provide support, hope, joy and happiness to children in need within the communities in which Sheetz operates. To date, the charity has impacted more than 119,500 children living in the communities Sheetz serves!

