Sheetz family's gift fuels mentorship program and nursing lab at Slippery Rock University

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A prominent Slippery Rock University alumnus and his wife are making an additional meaningful investment in the next generation of SRU students. Charlie Sheetz '74 and his wife, Gail, have committed significant support to SRU that will strengthen student success and expand academic excellence. Their generosity establishes the Charlie Sheetz '74 Mentorship Program and the Charlie '74 and Gail Sheetz Nursing Skills Lab — two strategic initiatives designed to prepare students to lead, achieve, and thrive in high-demand careers.

Gail and Charlie ’74 Sheetz have made a meaningful investment in Slippery Rock University that establishes two new resources that will shape the future of learning at The Rock.

Sheetz, whose family-owned company operates more than 830 convenience stores across a seven-state footprint, credits his SRU experience as foundational to his personal and professional journey.

"My education at Slippery Rock University helped shape my work ethic, my leadership style and my belief in the power of opportunity," said Charlie Sheetz, who earned his degree in elementary education. "Gail and I believe strongly in investing in people, and SRU is a place that consistently develops talented, driven graduates. We're proud to support programs that will empower students to succeed and make a difference."

These new investments are in addition to the Charles Sheetz Scholarship created in 1998 to support incoming Rock students from Blair County with financial need.

Mentorship Program Elevates Career Readiness

Launching in fall 2026, the Charlie Sheetz Mentorship Program is designed to prepare junior and senior SRU business students from any major for professional success through meaningful alumni engagement and career-focused programming. During the pilot year, as many as 100 students will be paired with 30-40 alumni mentors who can guide, challenge and support their journey based on shared interests and career goals. Programming will also include networking events, workshops and other engagement opportunities focused on career readiness.

The Sheetz investment will fund the program for five years. It emerged from strategic initiatives established in SRU's Haverlack College of Business.

"The Charlie Sheetz Mentorship Program brings together the best of what we aim to provide our students, meaningful relationships and real-world preparation," said Prasad Vemala, dean of the Haverlack College of Business. "We are grateful for the support behind this initiative, which allows our students to gain confidence, strengthen communication skills, and develop the professional judgment needed to successfully transition into their careers and beyond."

Nursing Skills Lab Advances Hands-On Learning

The Charlie '74 and Gail Sheetz Nursing Skills Lab will provide state-of-the-art, immersive training environments that replicate real-world clinical settings. The lab will consist of 10 stations with hospital-grade equipment, patient beds, functional headwalls, medication carts and vital sign monitors.

As SRU launches a new four-year, pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in fall 2026, renovations are being made to incorporate lab space for when the first cohort reaches their second year when on-campus nursing-specific skills training in simulation labs begin.

"Thanks to the generous support of Charlie and Gail Sheetz, SRU's Nursing Skills Lab will accelerate hands on learning and elevate clinical readiness for every nursing student," said Christine Karshin, dean of the SRU College of Health Professions. "With hospital grade technology and collaborative practice spaces, students will practice, problem solve and build confidence under the guidance of expert faculty long before they step into real clinical environments."

Nursing skills lab activities provide a safe, hands-on environment for students to master clinical competencies using mannequins, task trainers and simulation. Key activities include assessing vital signs, wound care, medication administration and sterile procedures designed to build confidence before clinical practice.

"This gift doesn't just enhance a lab," Karshin added. "It strengthens the pipeline of skilled, practice ready nurses who will make an immediate difference in the communities they serve."

Meaningful Giving Drives SRU Momentum

The Sheetz family's gift builds on SRU's forward momentum, where strategic investments are advancing student success, academic innovation and workforce readiness.

"We are deeply grateful to Charlie and Gail Sheetz for their extraordinary generosity and their belief in Slippery Rock University," said Karen Riley, SRU president. "Their support creates lasting opportunities for our students and strengthens programs that address critical workforce needs. This gift reflects the impact of SRU graduates and positions the University to continue delivering lasting excellence and forward-thinking achievements that will benefit our students for years to come."

SOURCE Slippery Rock University