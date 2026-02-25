SRU's new four-year nursing degree empowers purpose-driven careers

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slippery Rock University is expanding access to one of the most meaningful and in-demand careers by introducing a four-year, pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, giving students a clear, affordable and hands-on pathway to a profession that changes lives.

Beginning in Fall 2026, students will be able to complete a 120-credit Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in four years entirely on campus at Slippery Rock University.

Designed for students who want to start and finish their nursing education at SRU, the new program offers early immersion in nursing coursework, extensive clinical experience and strong earning potential after graduation — all within a supportive campus environment known for student success.

The program prepares students to graduate fully prepared to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) exam and enter professional nursing practice.

BUILT ON 50 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE

SRU has offered nursing degrees for more than 50 years and this new four-year, on-campus program builds on the current RN-to-BSN program that was one of the nation's first to go fully online, producing 763 graduates in the last decade. SRU also created a 1+2+1 nursing program in Fall 2025 where students earn their RN at a partner institution during their second and third years. Now students seeking a traditional, campus-based college experience can complete their BSN entirely at SRU with a direct-entry option for first-year students.

THE SRU ADVANTAGE

From the first semester, students in SRU's BSN program will engage in nursing coursework that builds clinical judgment, critical thinking and professional identity. By the third year, students will advance into laboratory, simulation and clinical experiences that prepare them to care for patients across the lifespan. To prepare for the new four-year, pre-licensure program, SRU will renovate existing space in the Advanced Technology and Science Hall on campus and newly enrolled students in the program will be among the first to use this state-of-the-art facility.

"With the launch of our four-year BSN program, Slippery Rock University is asserting itself as a leader in preparing the next generation of nurses," said Christine Karshin, dean of the College of Health Professions. "Our region urgently needs these highly skilled professionals, and our communities deserve the best care from people trained who are trained locally. This program represents a promise to our health care partners to enhance the workforce, to our students who are called to careers of purpose and service, and to families seeking an affordable, high-quality education that leads to meaningful, life-changing work. SRU is not just responding to the nursing shortage—we are helping to shape the future of health care in western Pennsylvania and beyond."

MEETING A CRITICAL WORKFORCE NEED

While the program opens doors for students, it also responds to an urgent workforce challenge. Pennsylvania and the nation face persistent nursing shortages driven by an aging population, increased chronic illness and expanding health care demand.

Within a 150-mile radius of SRU, there is a documented deficit of more than 1,200 BSN-prepared nurses, and statewide shortages exceed 2,500 nurses annually. National projections estimate the need for more than 193,000 new registered nurses each year through 2032 and a projected national shortage of nearly 338,000 nurses by 2035.

By training practice-ready nurses, SRU is helping strengthen the health care workforce, improve patient outcomes and support regional economic vitality. Each new health care professional in Pennsylvania contributes more than $200,000 in total economic output when including an employee's purchasing and other economic exchanges in a community.

LOW COST, HIGH VALUE

SRU continues to offer one of the most affordable pathways to a bachelor's degree in nursing in Pennsylvania. In-state tuition is $7,994 per year and total cost of attendance for Pennsylvania undergraduates is less than $26,000 annually.

Graduates with a BSN earn an average base salary of $96,000 annually, nearly $20,000 more than the average registered nurse without a bachelor's degree. Over the span of a career, that difference can add up to more than $500,000, making a BSN a smart long-term investment for students and families.

RIGOROUS STANDARDS FOR QUALITY

SRU's baccalaureate nursing program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) through 2034, confirming that the program meets rigorous national standards for educational quality, continuous improvement and professional preparation.

The new four-year BSN program at SRU was approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing in January 2026 to ensure that requirements align with national standards, including Nurse of the Future competencies, NCLEX‑RN content areas and CCNE accreditation expectations.

LEARN MORE, APPLY TODAY

More information is available on the nursing program page on the SRU website. Space limited with a cap of 40 first-year students for the Fall 2026 semester. Current students and transfers are not eligible until Fall 2027. The University anticipates growing the program to more than 80 students by the program's fifth year.

SOURCE Slippery Rock University