Slippery Rock University Announces Historic Gift Naming the Haverlack College of Business

The $5 million investment is the largest in SRU history and will empower student outcomes

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Slippery Rock University today announced a transformative gift from Rhonda and Elliott '80 Haverlack, establishing the newly named Haverlack College of Business.

Rhonda and Elliott ’80 Haverlack have provided the single largest gift to Slippery Rock University, establishing the newly named Haverlack College of Business.

This landmark $5 million investment represents the single largest gift to SRU in its 136-year history and is one of the most significant philanthropic investments in Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education. The gift will empower and support student scholarships, faculty research, facility enhancement and expanded student opportunities in SRU's college and programs that are accredited by the prestigious AASCB, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International.

"We are deeply grateful to the Haverlack family for their leadership and belief in Rock students," said Prasad Vemala, dean of the College of Business. "Their generosity ensures that generations of students across all areas of study within the college will have access to meaningful, world-class opportunities. This is a catalytic moment –– an investment that future-proofs the college, strengthens SRU's role as an economic and leadership engine for western Pennsylvania and beyond, and empowers students to graduate ready to create value and lead with human judgment."

"We never imagined we'd have this opportunity," said Rhonda Haverlack. "Slippery Rock will always be home for Elliott, and it's become a special place for both of us. Our hope is that every student who walks through these doors knows that the opportunities available to them are limitless."

"We are profoundly honored by the Haverlack family's extraordinary generosity," said Karen Riley, president of Slippery Rock University. "This transformative gift is not merely an investment in the University and our students, it is a bold affirmation of our strategic plan and our mission, and it will serve as a powerful catalyst for the future of our students, our University, and the economic vitality of our region. The newly named Haverlack College of Business will strengthen the college's solid foundation of ingenuity, leadership and entrepreneurial excellence. This gift is more than philanthropy, it is a legacy of vision, purpose and enduring impact that will empower future generations to learn, lead and succeed."

The University will celebrate in April 2026 with a dedication ceremony featuring the donors, University leadership, faculty, students, and alumni. The ceremony will include the unveiling of new facility signage and a showcase of student and faculty achievements.

Elliott Haverlack is a 1980 graduate of Slippery Rock University with a degree in environmental science. He returned to SRU in 2025 to pursue his MBA, reaffirming his conviction that learning is a lifelong process, and will serve as the Fall 2025 Commencement speaker, Dec. 13, at SRU. In 2019, the Haverlack family donated $1 million to establish the Frank and Margaret Haverlack Good Citizen Scholarship, named in honor of Elliott's late parents.

Slippery Rock University is a premier four-year, public university offering more than 150 profession-focused and industry-aligned undergraduate, master's and doctoral programs.

As a leading regional comprehensive institution with a broad array of accredited programs serving more than 8,000 students, SRU is continually recognized for its quality, innovation and affordability. The University has been named a "Best Mid-Atlantic College" by The Princeton Review and "Best Regional Universities" by U.S. News & World Report.

The vibrant 660-acre campus features a suite-style residential village, state-of-the-art academic facilities, a new intramural field and athletic venues for its 17 NCAA Division II teams.

Accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, SRU is a leading member of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education. It is known for its inclusive community, hands-on learning experiences and dedication to preparing students for meaningful careers and engaged citizenship.

