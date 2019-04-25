Sheetz Surprises Loyal Customers with Unprecedented Prizes

ALTOONA, Pa., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sheetz , one of America's fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains for over 65 years, is excited to reveal the recipients of its Time Back initiative in honor of Global Pay It Forward Day on April 28, 2019.



As the Ultimate One-Stop Shop, Sheetz's goal is to give customers time back in their everyday lives to do more of the things they love most. Committed to listening to what's really important and engaging its customers in a meaningful way, Sheetz recently gave customers more "time back" by surprising them with prizes that are important to them, including donations to charities they are passionate about, brand new vehicles, dream vacations and more.

"As a family-owned and operated company, connecting with our customers and giving back are core values ingrained in Sheetz's DNA," said Ryan Sheetz, Sheetz AVP of Brand Strategies. "Standing behind those core values, we had a once in a lifetime opportunity to surprise a few of our lucky fans with more of the things they love in order to help them enjoy all of the time back they get from shopping at Sheetz."

Time Back recipients included:

April McDuffie-Hodges ( South Boston, VA ), who was surprised with a $25,000 contribution to her business, Alexia's Closet, which had been severely damaged from several major floods in recent years, as well as a new car, camper and $5,000 donation to the American Heart Association in honor of her son.

Emily Spears ( Confluence, PA ), who was surprised with $10,000 to help save the lives of homeless pets as well as a dream vacation to Turks & Caicos and a brand new car following a recent car accident in which her vehicle was destroyed.

Todd Spurrier ( Finksburg, MD ), a cancer survivor who was surprised with a $25,000 contribution to his charity, Destination X Ride, which seeks to make more people aware of the dangers of colorectal cancer, as well as a van that was custom-wrapped with his charity's logo and $500 Sheetz gift card.

Alan Jamieson (St. Mary's City, MD), who was surprised with a $25,000 donation to St. Mary's College of Maryland , where he is an Associate Professor, as well as a dream vacation to London and $2,500 Sheetz gift card to help fuel his students.

Chris Bizzell ( Raleigh, NC ), who was surprised with a $25,000 donation to East Cary Middle School's athletic department, where he coaches track & field, as well as a new truck and all expenses paid trip to the Sheetz headquarters.

To learn about each recipient's story and view their surprise reveal video, go to www.SheetzTimeBack.com .

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 19,000 employees. The company operates over 585 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For , Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

