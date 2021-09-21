Shef Expands Into LA, Bringing Authentic Homemade Meals from Local Cooks to Your Front Door

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shef, a platform that enables cooks to sell homemade meals to their local communities, announced today that it has expanded its business to Los Angeles. Now, talented cooks across Southern California will be able to share their homemade meals and enable customers to order a variety of authentic dishes right to their doorsteps.

Los Angeles represents one of Shef's biggest and most diverse launches to date, with more than 100 chefs preparing homemade meals and generational recipes from dozens of countries.

"We're excited to expand our Shef community to LA, a city home to millions of immigrants, refugees, and talented cooks from around the world," said co-CEO Joey Grassia, "We're committed to helping underrepresented communities gain access to meaningful income opportunities, especially as we continue to recover from a global pandemic."

The service has skyrocketed in the past year with over 1,000,000 meals served across the US and more than 16,000 applicants joining the waitlist to cook and sell food on Shef.

A testament to the sheer diversity of the city, LA's first cohort of shefs represents 41 different cultures, including hard-to-find cuisines like Sri Lankan, Gujarati-Fijian, and Jordanian. In regions where home cooking laws have yet to be fully implemented, chefs on the platform are required to cook out of licensed commercial kitchens or other legal facilities, which Shef offers at no cost to members of their community.

Collaborating with local community organizations is also an important part of Shef's mission. The company has partnered with Food Cycle LA and Community Exchange to donate meals to Skid Row and other communities in need across Los Angeles.

About Shef

Founded in 2019 by first-generation Americans Alvin Salehi and Joey Grassia, Shef is a platform that enables cooks to sell homemade meals to their local communities. The service is currently available in several markets across the United States, including San Francisco, New York, Seattle, Chicago, Houston, Austin, Boston and Los Angeles. To order food from a local cook in your area, or for more information on how to become a shef, visit www.shef.com.

SOURCE Shef