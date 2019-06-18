Sheffield Financial and BRP announce a new multiyear retail-financing contract

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheffield Financial, a division of Branch Banking and Trust Company, and BRP US, Inc. (BRP), recently agreed to a multiyear financing services agreement, effective immediately.

The agreement allows Sheffield to provide lending services to BRP customers across all 50 U.S. states to the BRP dealer network. The contract covers installment financing for Sea-Doo® watercrafts, Can-Am® all-terrain, side-by-side and on-road vehicles, Ski-Doo® snowmobiles, Evinrude® engines, Alumacraft® boats, and Manitou® pontoon boats.

Sheffield, founded in 1992 and acquired by BB&T in 1997, has a strong commitment to our manufacturers, dealers and end-user clients. Sheffield Financial CEO Jeff McKay said, "Sheffield and BRP have worked closely together for a number of years to bring easy, simple and fast retail-financing options to the BRP dealer network, and we're excited to continue in this winning partnership."

''As a leader in the industry, we're pleased to extend this agreement with Sheffield Financial, a company who shares our passion for powersports. We appreciate Sheffield's commitment to both BRP and our dealers' retail sales success,'' said Sandy Scullion, senior vice president, Global Retail & Services at BRP.

About Sheffield Financial

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Sheffield Financial is a division of Branch Banking and Trust Company, which is a subsidiary of BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT). Sheffield Financial, which has financed more than $25 billion in loans since its founding in 1992, currently services more than 15,000 outdoor power equipment, power sports and trailer dealers nationwide. The company provides retail financing options in all 50 states for outdoor power equipment, trailers and power sports equipment, such as snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, motorcycles and personal watercraft. For more information about Sheffield Financial, visit SheffieldFinancial.com.

About BB&T

BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $227.7 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $35.6 billion as of March 31, 2019. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates more than 1,800 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C., and is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

