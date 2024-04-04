Sheffield Financial and Kawasaki extend long-term partnership

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist, and Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (Kawasaki), are excited to announce the extension of their long-term retail financing partnership. Since its inception in 2009, this partnership has empowered Kawasaki dealers and enthusiasts nationwide with streamlined retail financing solutions, facilitating countless adventures on both land and water.

The extension of this partnership highlights the strong collaboration and commitment that exists between Sheffield Financial, a leading powersports finance company, and Kawasaki, a renowned manufacturer of motorcycles, ATVs, side x sides vehicles, and Jet Ski® personal watercraft. Sheffield Financial's distinguished retail finance platform, known for its simplicity, ease and efficiency, delivers significant advantages to Kawasaki dealers. Through Sheffield Financial's newest technology, Kawasaki dealers can easily integrate technology across marketing channels empowering customers to securely prequalify online without any impact to their credit.

With the introduction of Sheffield Financial's new mobile account management application, Kawasaki customers can effortlessly manage their account on the go, wherever their next Kawasaki adventure takes them. This seamless integration of technology not only enhances accessibility but also solidifies the partnership's commitment to delivering unparalleled convenience and flexibility to our customers.

"Sheffield has been a great partner for Kawasaki," said Anthony Kestler, Senior Director U.S. Sales. "We are proud to extend our relationship and offer Kawasaki dealers the tools for financing all Kawasaki customers. We are confident that the combination of industry leading Kawasaki models with Sheffield's services will result in the best retail experience for our customers."

"Sheffield Financial is excited to extend our partnership with Kawasaki, further solidifying our commitment to providing proven financing solutions to Kawasaki dealers and customers," said Susan Andersson, Head of National Accounts at Sheffield Financial. "As we continue this successful partnership, we are dedicated to providing a superior financing experience in helping Kawasaki enthusiasts realize their passion for adventure."

About Sheffield Financial

Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank, Member FDIC, is a trusted leader in providing simple, easy, and fast installment financing to the powersports, marine, compact tractor, outdoor power equipment, and trailer industries. Founded over 30 years ago, Sheffield Financial has grown into a powerhouse serving hundreds of leading brands and financing millions of customers across the USA. Backed by Truist Bank, one of the largest financial service holding companies in the USA, Sheffield Financial offers innovative financial options, friendly service, and simple, easy, and fast retail financing to help manufacturers and dealers drive more retail sales. Learn more at www.sheffieldfinancial.com.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $535 billion as of December 31, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

About Kawasaki

Kawasaki started full-scale production of motorcycles over a half century ago. The first Kawasaki motorcycle engine was designed based on technical know-how garnered from the development and production of aircraft engines, and Kawasaki's entry into the motorcycle industry was driven by the company's constant effort to develop new technologies. Numerous new Kawasaki models introduced over the years have helped shape the market, and in the process have created enduring legends based on their unique engineering, power, design and riding pleasure. In the future, Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. is committed to maintaining and furthering these strengths which will surely give birth to new legends.

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. markets and distributes Kawasaki motorcycles, ATVs, side x sides, and JET SKI® watercraft through a network of approximately 1,100 independent retailers, with close to an additional 7,700 retailers specializing in general purpose engines. Kawasaki and its affiliates employ nearly 3,100 people in the United States, with approximately 260 of them located at Kawasaki's Foothill Ranch, California headquarters.

Kawasaki's tagline, "Let the Good Times Roll.®", is recognized worldwide. The Kawasaki brand is synonymous with powerful, stylish and category-leading vehicles. Information about Kawasaki's complete line of powersports products and Kawasaki affiliates can be found on the Internet at www.kawasaki.com.

SOURCE Sheffield Financial