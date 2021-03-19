Sheffield Financial and Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. announce a renewed multiyear retail financing program contract

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank, and Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (Kawasaki), recently agreed to a multiyear financing services program agreement.

Since 2009, Sheffield has provided Kawasaki customers with innovative financing solutions through Kawasaki's independent network of powersports dealers.

"Our long-standing relationship with Sheffield has been a winning combination," said Bill Jenkins, Kawasaki senior vice president, Sales & Operations. "Sheffield's superior service and flexible financing solutions, coupled with Kawasaki's industry leading products, such as our very popular Ninja® motorcycles, exciting Versys® motorcycles, KLX® off-road motorcycles, Mule™ Side x Sides, groundbreaking Teryx® Sport Side x Sides, Brute Force® ATV, and Jet Ski® personal watercraft, have allowed our customers to 'Let the good times roll®.' We are excited to continue our relationship in making premium financing programs available to our dealer network through Sheffield."

"Sheffield has a strong commitment to Kawasaki, its dealers and customers. We're thrilled about our continued relationship with Kawasaki, a premier player in the powersports industry, and proud to offer financing solutions to a diverse group of Kawasaki customers," said Jeff McKay, Sheffield Financial CEO and head of point-of-sale lending for Truist.

About Sheffield Financial

Winston-Salem, N.C.- based Sheffield Financial is a division of Truist Bank, Member FDIC, which is a subsidiary of Truist Corporation (NYSE: TFC). Sheffield, which has financed more than $30 billion in loans since its founding in 1992, currently services more than 15,000 outdoor power equipment, power sports and trailer dealers nationwide. The company provides retail financing options in all 50 states for outdoor power equipment, trailers and power sports equipment, such as snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, side by side vehicles, motorcycles and personal watercraft. For more information about Sheffield Financial, visit SheffieldFinancial.com.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com .

About Kawasaki

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KHI) started full-scale production of motorcycles over a half century ago. The first Kawasaki motorcycle engine was designed based on technical know-how garnered from the development and production of aircraft engines, and Kawasaki's entry into the motorcycle industry was driven by the company's constant effort to develop new technologies. Numerous new Kawasaki models introduced over the years have helped shape the market, and in the process have created enduring legends based on their unique engineering, power, design and riding pleasure. In the future, Kawasaki's commitment to maintaining and furthering these strengths will surely give birth to new legends.

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (KMC) markets and distributes Kawasaki motorcycles, ATVs, side x sides, and Jet Ski® watercraft through a network of approximately 1,100 independent retailers, with close to an additional 7,700 retailers specializing in general purpose engines. KMC and its affiliates employ nearly 3,100 people in the United States, with approximately 260 of them located at KMC's Foothill Ranch, California, headquarters.

Kawasaki's tagline, "Let the good times roll.®", is recognized worldwide. The Kawasaki brand is synonymous with powerful, stylish and category-leading vehicles. Information about Kawasaki's complete line of power sports products and Kawasaki affiliates can be found on the Internet at www.kawasaki.com.

SOURCE Sheffield Financial, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.truist.com

