Shefik Returns as Master of Ceremonies for Autism Awareness Benefit

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, media personality Shefik will return as Master of Ceremonies for "Shop. Sell. Strut!". Danielle O'Hara (Ms. American Coed 2018 at MAC Pageants) will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies. The event takes place at Pure Event Center, 1970 NJ-35, South Amboy, New Jersey 08879, on Saturday, June 9, 2018, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased online at https://one.bidpal.net/shopsellstrut/ticketing, with prices ranging from $15 to $25. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Morgan Marie Michael Foundation (a nonprofit organization), for individuals on the autism spectrum.

"Shop. Sell. Strut!" is a fashion forward event, the most unique of its kind. The highlight is a couture fashion show, featuring the latest runway trends from top designers, including the debut of the fashion line Brand A. Recording artist Alex B will ignite the crowd with a headlining performance. The theme of this year's event is "celebrating cultural diversity through fashion."

"I am dedicated to improving the lives of all affected by autism," says Shefik. "It is a humbling experience to be a part of the philanthropic endeavors of the Morgan Marie Michael Foundation."

"I truly believe there is a force greater than me that guides this journey. It's not coincidence that I met Shefik a few years ago," says Alyssa Lego, Co-Founder at Morgan Marie Michael Foundation and "Shop. Sell. Strut!". "He's an intense figure, good-hearted, and keenly focused. He gets things done. We're grateful to have him as our Master of Ceremonies. But, he's so much more to us. He's part of the 'Shop. Sell. Strut!' family, our go-to guy, and a significant force behind the brand. We can't thank Shefik enough for his wise and generous collaboration."

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental disability. Signs typically appear during early childhood and affect a person's ability to communicate and interact with others. ASD is defined by a certain set of behaviors and is a "spectrum condition" that affects individuals differently and to varying degrees. There is no known single cause of autism, but increased awareness and early diagnosis/intervention and access to appropriate services/supports lead to significantly improved outcomes.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chris Jasper is an advocate for autism awareness. As a former member of the iconic recording groups The Isley Brothers and Isley-Jasper-Isley, he is responsible for writing and producing the majority of The Isley Brothers music (1973 - 1983) and Isley-Jasper-Isley music (1984 - 1987). Jasper has graciously reached into his extensive trove of solo recordings, to provide "Shop. Sell. Strut!" with this year's theme song, titled "Inside of Me". The song was featured on his 2001 album "Faithful & True" (http://www.chrisjasper.com/sample_and_buy_chris_jasper_music_here/faithful__true).

This year's event has once again garnered the support of a multitude of celebrities and notable personalities (http://invocation.co/gallery/album/shop-sell-strut-2018-i-strut-for-autism). Special thanks to His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe of Germany, His Royal Highness Prince Gharios El Chemor of Ghassan Al-Nu'Man VIII, and Baroness Olga Papkovitch of Russia, for their international representation and cultural richness.

"When Alyssa Lego and I made a commitment to each other to do something truly memorable in support of the autistic community, we knew it would take a village to bring our ideas to life," says Amanda Witkowski, Co-Founder at Morgan Marie Michael Foundation and "Shop. Sell. Strut!". "It is such an honor for us to have Shefik as part of our team. His time, talents, ideas, and support are immeasurable, and he has been very instrumental in raising awareness in support of children on the autism spectrum. He has provided mentoring at a level that has taken us from 0 to 60 in a nanosecond, and facilitated tremendous year over year growth for our foundation and this year's fashion extravaganza."

Sponsors of "Shop. Sell. Strut!" include Magic 98.3 FM, Romano's Disco Fries, Brick by Brick, Impression Technologies, Giselle, Cakes by Maria G, NCN Construction, and Nyea's Party.

About Shefik

Currently celebrating over 20 years in the entertainment and technology industries, Shefik (http://shefik.info) is an accomplished industry insider, who has appeared on MTV, SiriusXM, PBS, TRT World (Turkey), network television, and print media. He has previously served as a host for Maarkah New York Fashion Week, and a judge for a local Miss America competition in New Jersey, the New York and New Jersey state pageants for USA National Miss, and the pageants for Miss Fashion Week Lehigh Valley and Miss Fashion Week Philadelphia. As a videographer and producer, his work has been featured in television broadcasts and video productions for TIME magazine, The Washington Center, "Unsung" (TV One), and Broadway World. Additionally, his photography has been featured in print and online publications, such as Daily Mail (United Kingdom), Harvard Kennedy School Magazine, Playbill, and China Press, as well as over 100 other websites in China. He is currently the Executive Producer and Host of the nationally syndicated terrestrial radio show "Shefik presents Invocation."

