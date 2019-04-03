Shegerian & Associates: After a $7 Million Dollar Verdict Against Baldwin Park for Retaliation, a Judge Orders the City's Mayor to Be Deposed in Another Whistleblower Suit

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manuel Lozano, the Mayor of Baldwin Park, has been ordered by a California judge to be deposed in another whistleblower lawsuit against the City, following the gender discrimination lawsuit that former Chief of Police Lili Hadsell won against Baldwin Park in March 2019 for $7 million.

David Salcedo, the Former Police Chief of Baldwin Park, filed a lawsuit against the City alleging discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination. Salcedo served as Police Chief for a total of 49 days before he was illegally fired, he alleges. Salcedo is represented by Carney Shegerian, the founder of Los Angeles-based employee rights law firm Shegerian & Associates.

According to the lawsuit, in or around March 2017, city council member Ricardo Pacheco called Salcedo and asked him to illegally "fix" a ticket for political reasons. After Salcedo refused, Pacheco followed up multiple times, including via the phone. Pacheco was very angered by Salcedo's refusal to "fix" the ticket.

Around the same time, Pacheco requested that Salcedo leave in place "no parking" signs that were posted in violation of the code, due to political reasons. Salcedo informed Pacheco that he could not leave the signs up because that would be illegal, which angered Pacheco. Pacheco also requested that Salcedo tow a truck that was legally parked in Baldwin Park for political reasons. Salcedo told Pacheco that the truck could not be towed or cited because there was no legal basis for doing so.

Pacheco, who was previously the subject of allegations of discrimination, harassment and retaliation in the Hadsell lawsuit, would ask Salcedo to perform illegal activities for political reasons, the lawsuit alleges.

Salcedo complained to the Mayor, City Manager, and City Attorney, that he was asked to perform illegal actions and take part in political activity against his will and refused to do so on multiple occasions.

Salcedo also alleges that he was retaliated against after he investigated the "good 'old boy network'" of white favoritism in the police department.

Carney Shegerian has weighed in on the lawsuit.

"The mistreatment of Salcedo from the City of Baldwin Park is deeply unsettling," Shegerian says. "No employees should be urged to commit illegal activity, and be retaliated against for not doing so."

