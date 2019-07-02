Shegerian & Associates: Boeing Employee Sues Alleging Racially Motivated Harassment

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A black employee has sued Boeing for being a "racially hostile" work environment citing repeated harassment at the North Charleston, South Carolina plant.

Curtis Anthony, a quality inspector since 2011 on the 787 Dreamliner, claims that he found a noose hanging near his desk, signs near his workspace saying "n-----" and urine covering his desk on separate occasions. Anthony says that although he complained to management, his work life remains "degrading."

In the lawsuit, Anthony claims that starting in 2017 he was "subjected to racial harassment" at his Boeing workplace, including having white coworkers "urinate in [his] seat and on his work desk." Anthony says that he could not focus on work until his work area was not only cleaned, but brought a new desk and chair. When he alerted management to the problem, he said he faced retaliation by being moved to a different building that did not have air conditioning.

Anthony says he was then passed up for a promotion, and that it went to a lesser-qualified caucasian man. He claims that the treatment he received caused his sobriety to lapse, and that he had to take medical leave and seek treatment for his stress under the Family and Medical Leave Act. Boeing maintains that it handled of all Mr. Anthony's claims in a fair manner, and supported his medical leaves.

Carney Shegerian, the founder of Los Angeles-based employee rights law firm Shegerian & Associates, has weighed in on the suit.

"While Boeing is located in South Carolina, it is the 21st century and its management and employees should act as such," Shegerian says.

About Shegerian & Associates:

Shegerian & Associates has won clients over $300 million in employment-based disputes and maintains a 98% success rate. We have offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside and New York.

Media Contact:

Pace Public Relations

Kara Ryan

kryan@pacepublicrelations.com

SOURCE Shegerian & Associates

Related Links

http://www.shegerianlaw.com

