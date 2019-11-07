Shegerian & Associates: California Updates Human Resources Laws For 2020

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California legislature has enacted a series of new human resources laws for 2020.

Labor Code § 432.6 prohibits employers from requiring an applicant or employee to sign an arbitration agreement as a condition of employment. This new law also prohibits retaliation against applicants or employees who refuse to sign arbitration agreements.

Employees will now have three years to file claims of discrimination, harassment or retaliation with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing. Previously, claimants had a one year statute of limitations. Civil actions under FEHA will continue to operate on a one year basis. Employment settlement agreements may no longer include a "no rehire" provision, unless the employer has determined in good faith that the employee engaged in sexual harassment or assault.

Additionally, employers must now develop, implement and have a lactation accommodation policy. Lactation rooms must not be a bathroom and must have electricity, a sink, a refrigerator, a place to sit and a surface for a breast pump and personal items.

The Fair Employment and Housing Act has redefined "race or ethnicity" to include hair texture and protected hairstyles, including "braid, locks and twists."

While not part of the new 2019 legislation, effective January 1, 2020, California's minimum wage will increase to $13.00 per hour for employers with 26 or more employees and $12.00 per hour for employers with fewer than 20 employees.

Note that certain California cities have higher minimum wage rates:

Los Angeles , $14.25 /per hour for employers with 26 or more employees;

, /per hour for employers with 26 or more employees; San Francisco , $15.59 /per hour; and

, /per hour; and San Jose , $15.00 /per hour.

Carney Shegerian, the founder of Los Angeles-based employee rights law firm Shegerian & Associates, has weighed in on the situation.

"California is doing right by its citizens and taking steps in the right direction to protect all employees in a fair and equal way," he said.

