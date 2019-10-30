Shegerian & Associates: Former Fox News Staff Demand To Be Released From NDAs

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement Friday that former staff members of NBC Universal would be allowed out of their nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) to disclose any incidents of sexual or harassment, former employees of Fox News are calling for the same.

At least six former Fox News staffers, including Gretchen Carlson, are calling for Fox to follow NBC Universal's lead. Carlson was the first woman to file a lawsuit against former Fox News chief Roger Ailes back in 2016. She alleged that AIles made sexual advances as well as sexual comments. The case was settled two months later.

Tamara Holder, a former Fox contributor who settled her own suit against Fox News in 2017, has described the NDAs as "permanent muzzling" and says the network has "chosen to step in the shoes of the abuser."

The decision that NBC has made to end their former employees' NDAs could have industry-wide ramifications, from the studio floor up to the C-Suite. California is just one state of many that has banned NDAs and taken the first step of many that companies need in order to move forward in a positive direction to correct a history of pervasive sexual abuse.

Fox News insists that following the Ailes scandal they have revamped their human resources and investigative policies and will no longer tolerate the type of behavior that remained rampant for so long.

Carney Shegerian, the founder of Los Angeles-based employee rights law firm Shegerian & Associates, has weighed in on the situation.

"NBC Universal is on the right side of the law and Fox News should take the extra step to continue its fair treatment of current and former employees, and transparency," he said.

